Walle Egeli On Target in Norway U21s Win

Friday, 14th Nov 2025 19:46 Sindre Walle Egeli scored once and won two penalties as Norway’s U21s beat Israel 3-0 in a European Championship qualifier in Hungary this evening. Walle Egeli was fouled for the spot-kick from which Niklas Ødegård netted the Norwegians’ first goal in the 12th minute, bagged the second himself a minute after the restart, then was fouled for another penalty just after the hour, before being replaced on 85. The 19-year-old, who has ambitions to break into the senior Norway squad for next summer’s World Cup finals, was winning his ninth U21s cap with the goal his fourth at that level. Norway have moved to the top of their group courtesy of the win having played a game fewer than the Netherlands in second and Bosnia Herzegovina, who they travel to face on Tuesday, in third. The nine group winners plus the best group runner-up qualify directly for the tournament which will be held in Albania and Serbia in 2027, while the eight other group runners-up go into play-offs for the last four places. Elsewhere, Blues forward Josh Pitts came on as a 72nd-minute substitute for Malta’s U21s as they were beaten 6-0 by Germany in Furth to remain bottom of their group. Pitts, 18, who joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial, was winning his third U21s cap.

Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect



bobble added 19:59 - Nov 14

Disgusting that israel are allowed to play in the euros, what crime do you have to commit before you are banned ?

EUFA are supprting genocide a racism and war crimes. -2

ArnieM added 20:09 - Nov 14

That's our boy. Well done Sindre! 0

