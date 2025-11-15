Hirst On as Sub as Scots Defeated But Automatic Qualification Hopes Still Alive

Saturday, 15th Nov 2025 22:05 George Hirst won his sixth full international cap as a late sub as Scotland were beaten 3-2 by Greece in their penultimate World Cup group game in Piraeus, but their hopes of automatic qualification remain alive. Hirst came on in the 88th minute as the Scots chased an equaliser having pulled back two goals having been 3-0 down. The Town striker had one opportunity but Greek keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos got enough on John McGinn’s low cross from the right to divert it off the side of Hirst’s shin. A defeat in Greece had been expected to end Scotland’s hopes of automatic qualification, but Denmark’s shock 2-2 draw with Belarus in Copenhagen means victory over the Danes for Steve Clarke’s side at Hampden Park on Tuesday would see them top the group and reach the finals. Failure to win will see them into the play-offs. Elsewhere, Marcelino Nunez was an unused sub as Chile beat Russia 2-0 in Sochi. The Chileans face big rivals Peru in another friendly at the same venue on Tuesday. Young Blues midfielder Ryan Carr came on as an 86th-minute substitute for Scotland’s U21s as they won 2-0 away in Gibraltar. Carr, who was booked in injury time, was winning his first Scotland cap at any level, while Blues keeper Woody Williamson was left on the bench throughout. The win moves the Scots youngsters, who host Bulgaria at Fir Park, Motherwell on Tuesday, up to third in their Euro 2027 qualification group. Centre-half Oliver Wilkinson was an unused sub as England’s U17s were held to a 1-1 draw by the Ivory Coast at a friendly tournament in Dubai. The Young Lions, who beat the US 5-2 on Thursday, Wilkinson having started that match winning his first cap at U17s level, play Australia in the final game of the trip on Tuesday.

