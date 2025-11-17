Foodbanks Group Calls For Advent Calendar Donations

Monday, 17th Nov 2025 10:31 Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is encouraging the Blue Army to continue their vital community support at Saturday’s game against Wrexham with a festive call for advent calendar donations to brighten December for the most vulnerable in the local community. The supporter-led initiative, now in its fourth season of matchday collections, has raised more than £20,000 for local foodbank Families in Need (FIND) since launching in January 2023. With demand for emergency food support rising sharply across Suffolk, FIND has specifically asked for advent calendars to ensure children living in poverty do not miss out on the simple joys of December. As the cost of living crisis continues to hit households hard, Ipswich remains one of the areas most affected by child poverty in the UK. The winter period places additional pressure on already stretched families, making the generosity of supporters even more crucial. George Gray, organiser and graphic designer for Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks, said: “This time of year can be incredibly tough for families with children. FIND has told us how important small items like advent calendars can be, bringing joy, normality and a sense of celebration at a time when many households are struggling.” Supporters from both Ipswich Town and Wrexham are encouraged to bring along advent calendars as well as the usual non-perishable food items and cash donations ahead of Saturday’s match. Collection points will be open from 12.00pm in the FanZone and opposite Planet Blue, continuing the tradition that has made these collections a staple of the matchday experience at Portman Road. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is part of the national Fans Supporting Foodbanks movement, which originated with Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015. The initiative now spans 40-plus clubs across the English footballing pyramid, all united under the principle that Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here. Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page here.

