TWTD on Tractor Noise Podcast

Monday, 17th Nov 2025 13:48

TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset joined the Tractor Noise podcast to assess Town’s position as it stands at the season’s third international break and their expectations for the rest of the campaign.

Tractor Noise is a new Blues podcast bringing weekly analysis and chat on all things ITFC presented by Richard Popple, who created last year’s Rolling With the Punches podcast on the club’s revival, and fellow fans Tom Crack, Rob Binns and James Bennett.

As well as YouTube, Tractor Noise is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TikTok, Instagram, X, Amazon Music and TuneIn here.





Photo: Tractor Noise