Hirst, Nunez and Walle Egeli Among Those Set For Caps

Tuesday, 18th Nov 2025 10:58 George Hirst, Marcelino Nunez and Sindre Walle Egeli are among the Town players who could add to their international caps today. Hirst’s Scotland host Denmark in their last World Cup group game at Hampden Park knowing a victory ove Denmark will take them to their first finals since 1998 (BBC2 KO 7.45pm). Any other result will see them into the play-offs. The Town striker, who has previously won six caps, scoring one goal, is likely to a sub having come off the bench in the closing minutes of Saturday’s 3-2 defeat in Greece. Elsewhere on the World Cup front, striker Ali Al-Hamadi’s Iraq take on the UAE in Basra in the second leg of a play-off, the fifth round of Asian qualification (KO 4pm). The scoreline is 1-1 from the first leg in Abu Dhabi, Al-Hamadi, who is on loan at Luton Town for the season, having scored his side’s goal, his fourth international strike having won 16 senior caps. The winner goes through to an intercontinental play-off for a place in the finals. Keeper Aro Muric, who is on loan for the season at Serie A Sassuolo, is set to return to the Kosovo team hosting Switzerland in Pristina following a one-match ban for two bookings (KO 7.45pm). Barring a big win this evening, Kosovo will finish second in the group behind the Swiss, whose goal difference is 11 superior with three points separating the teams going into tonight’s match. Muric is set to take his caps total to 48. Nunez’s Chile face Peru in the second of their Russia-based friendlies in Sochi (KO 5pm). Nunez was an unused sub for the 2-0 victory over the hosts and seems likely to start against the Peruvians. The midfielder has previously won 32 caps, scoring five goals. Walle Egeli’s Norway U21s face Bosnia & Herzegovina in Sarajevo in a Euro 2027 qualifier (KO 5pm). The Norwegians are currently top of their group, Walle Egeli having scored once and won two penalties in Friday’s 3-0 victory over Israel in Hungary. The forward, who is targeting a place in the senior squad for the World Cup, has won nine U21s caps, scoring four goals. Rio Oudnie-Morgan’s Northern Ireland U21s are also in Euro 2027 action, facing Greece in Livadia (KO 2pm). Oudnie-Morgan, who has won three U21s caps, was left out of the squad which beat Latvia 1-0 in Belfast on Thursday to move to third on their group. Fellow Blues U21s forward Josh Pitts is with Malta’s U21s, who host Latvia in Ta' Qali today currently bottom of the same group without a point (KO 6pm). Pitts has previous won four caps at U21s level. Keeper Woody Williamson and midfielder Ryan Carr were late additions to the Scotland U21s squad which faces Bulgaria at Fir Park, Motherwell this evening (KO 5.30pm). Williamson is yet to win an U21s cap, while Carr made his debut as an 86th-minute sub in Saturday’s 2-0 victory in Gibraltar, the former Carlisle man’s first cap at any level. Scotland are third in their Euro 2027 group. Recent academy signing Oliver Wilkinson is with the England U17s, who play the final friendly of three in Dubai against Australia this morning (KO 11.30am). Central defender Wilkinson, who joined the Blues from Barnsley last month, won his first U17s cap in the 5-2 victory over the US on Thursday, but was left on the bench for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the Ivory Coast.

