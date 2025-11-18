Schwartz: Ownership Happier Than We've Ever Been

Tuesday, 18th Nov 2025 21:05 Ed Schwartz, CEO of ORG, the majority shareholder in the Blues, says the ownership group have never been happier and more committed to the club. ORG is a US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the pension fund which was the main player in the Gamechanger 20 takeover in April 2021, and which still remains the majority shareholder with Bright Path Sports Partners having taken a stake of just over 40 per cent 18 months ago. Schwartz flew over from the US to take part in this evening’s Fans’ Forum alongside chairman and CEO Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna. He was asked whether the ownership group remains as invested as ever in Town, despite last summer’s relegation from the Premier League. “When you’re building something great, when you’re building something world class, it’s not always a complete, straight linear progression and we had so much success so quickly, but as Mark alluded to, the infrastructure really wasn’t there to support the success we had,” Schwartz said. “So we have learned a lot, but we also have had more time to build the infrastructure that will support us as we continue to progress. “So, even though from an ownership perspective, you may look and say, ‘Oh, well, we were in the Premier League last year and now we're in the Championship’, I look at where we are now and we’re much stronger.

“Our foundation’s much stronger, we have a cat one academy now, we have improved our recruitment staff, our processes, our procedures, all the things have improved in a way that we think that, as we said from day one, we’re not looking at this in the short term, we’re looking to build something that has long-term sustainable success. “So I would tell you from the beginning, from day one, we’re happier now than we’ve ever been as an ownership group and more committed, more excited about our future, both our present and our future. “And I just want to say, I feel very blessed to be able to work so closely with people like Mark and Kieran and the entire organisation. So we feel really, really, really pleased.” Quizzed on how often the club’s directors meet up, he added: “We have four board meetings a year. Usually three are in the UK and one is often in the U.S. “But in terms of how often I speak to Mark, there’s rarely a day that goes by that we don’t either speak or communicate via WhatsApp and some days we speak multiple times a day, it really depends. “We’re very, close, we have a great relationship, ownership and myself and Mark. That may sound like a lot, that may sound like, ‘Oh, my God, you're really in the business looking at everything’, but the reality is we’re really here to be supportive, supportive of the process, supportive of the plan and a sounding board and providing whatever necessary resources are needed for a Mark and his team. “We really do have a great relationship, great confidence and there rarely is a day that goes by that we don’t speak or correspond on WhatsApp.” Quizzed on further changes in the ownership following Bright Path’s investment and with the pension fund likely to divest some of its stake at some point, Schwartz continued: “It’s really interesting, it’s a really good question. There’s always an evolution in the ownership group where certain investors and funds sometimes like to dial-up their investments and others want to dial down. “But the one thing that I’m really proud of and excited about is that we have a group, a core group of dedicated people that are here for the long term. They’re here to stay. “You might see some shifts up or down, but in terms of the people that have been involved from the beginning, we’re more dedicated now than ever and really what we attribute to is this incredible fanbase. “I’ve got to tell you that every time we come here and see the crowd and the enthusiasm, it just motivates us more and more. I just really wanted to make it a special point to thank the entire fanbase for their incredible warmth and reception since day one when we came here, and the enthusiasm. “We couldn't be more positive about the future. A lot of it is driven by by the fans and how much support and love they’ve given us from day one.” Ashton added his praise to the owners and specifically to PSPRS’s chief investment officer Mark Steed: “The fanbase has been incredible, but I think the fanbase should be extremely grateful, as we are, to the board and the investors, the money that they keep pumping in, allowing us to do our job. “But I would like to take a second, because none of this happens, I’m not here, Kieran’s not here, Ed’s not here, without the insight, the thought, the imagination, the determination of one man, and that is Mark Steed from the pension fund. “He had the insight to back this project when probably no one else would. A Phoenix, Arizona state pension fund investing in a UK, Suffolk football club, many said that was a crazy investment, but he saw the plan, he saw the future, he believed in us and whilst he’s extremely busy in what he does, I’d just like to say a personal thank-you to Mark Steed because without him, trust me, none of this happens.”

Photo: TownTV



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



alexlanark64 added 21:41 - Nov 18

Always remember, keyword "Investment". The goal is a win-win, win on the pitch, everyone wins off the pitch, but if it all goes wrong we shouldn't be surprised if the PSPRS consider themselves number 1 priority. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments