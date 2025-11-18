Walle Egeli on Target, Hirst's Scotland Confirm World Cup Qualification

Tuesday, 18th Nov 2025 22:05 Sindre Walle Egeli netted for Norway’s U21s for the second time in five days, while George Hirst was an unused sub as Scotland secured qualification for the World Cup and Marcelino Nunez helped Chile to a friendly win against Peru. Walle Egeli, who had scored and won two penalties in Friday’s 3-0 victory over Israel, netted this afternoon’s only goal from a free-kick as Norway’s U21s beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-0 in Sarajevo to remain top of their Euro 2027 qualification group. The forward was winning his 10th U21s cap and the goal his fifth at the level. Hirst remained on the bench throughout as Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 at Hampden Park, remarkably netting twice in injury time to grab the win they needed to top the group and reach a World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. Town last had a player at a World Cup with Scotland in 1982 when John Wark, Alan Brazil and George Burley were all in the party which travelled to Spain. Nunez started and won his 33rd Chile cap as his side beat Peru 2-1 in their second Russia-based friendly in Sochi. The midfielder had been an unused sub in the 2-0 victory over Russia on Saturday. Striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who is on loan at Luton for the season, missed the second leg of Iraq’s AFC World Cup qualification play-off against the UAE having picked up an injury in the first match in which he scored. Having drawn the away game 1-1, the Iraqis netted a penalty in the 17th minute of injury time in the second leg in Basra to win 2-1 on the day and 3-2 on aggregate to secure an intercontinental play-off place. Also going into a play-off are Aro Muric’s Kosovo having drawn their final group qualifier 1-1 with Switzerland in Pristina to confirm second place. The keeper, on loan at Serie A Sassuolo for the season, was making his 41st international appearance. Midfielder Ryan Carr came on as a 65th-minute sub to win his second Scotland U21s cap as his side beat Bulgaria 1-0 at Fir Park, Motherwell in a Euro 2027 qualifier. Blues keeper Woody Williamson was left out of the matchday squad, despite having been added to the party last week along with his Blues teammate. Forward Josh Pitts won his fifth Malta U21s cap, playing the first 64 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Latvia in Ta' Qali leaving them bottom of their Euro 2027 group without a point. Another Blues U21s attacker Rio Oudnie-Morgan was not included in the Northern Ireland U21s squad which lost 4-0 in Greece in their Euro 2027 qualifier. Recently signed central defender Oliver Wilkinson started and won his second England U17s cap as the Young Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Australia in their third and final friendly in Dubai. Wilkinson, 16, joined Town last month from Barnsley.

Photo: MARIUS SIMENSEN/Bildbyran/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WhoisJimmyJuan added 22:15 - Nov 18

If George Hirst or Sindre Walle Egelli play at next years World Cup, it will continue the pattern of us having a player at a World Cup in alternate years going back to 1986: Butcher 86, Guentchev 94, Holland 02, Tommy Smith 10 and Knudsen 18. 5

WeWereZombies added 22:25 - Nov 18

Didn't Boncho Genchev play in the 1994 World Cup finals (right up to the semis) whilst a Town player ? 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 22:43 - Nov 18

Yes. Scored in a penalty shoot out at some stage as I recall? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments