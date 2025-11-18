U21s Fall to Cup Defeat at Charlton

Tuesday, 18th Nov 2025 23:05

An injury time goal saw Charlton Athletic to a 2-1 victory over Town’s U21s at the Valley in the Premier League Cup this evening.

The Addicks took the lead in the third minute through Patrick Casey and maintained their advantage until the 81st minute when home defender Josh Laqeretabua turned Jamie Mauge’s cross into his own net.

The Blues, who had Fin Barbrook skippering, looked to have claimed a point until the first minute of time added on when Paris Lock grabbed a winner for the South Londoners.

Defeat leaves John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side third in their group having played two matches with Charlton top on maximum points after three.

Town: Barrett, Elliott, Boniface, Mthunzi, Onuchukwu, Barbrook (c), Mendel, Wood (Shabazz-Edwards 71), Mauge, Eze (L Fletcher 71), Lewis. Unused: W Fletcher, Adetiba.





Photo: Action Images