Negri Named in England U23s Squad
Wednesday, 19th Nov 2025 11:54

Town Women’s keeper Natalia Negri has been named in the England U23s squad for their November fixtures.

The Young Lionesses host Norway in a WU23 European Competition fixture at the Joie Stadium in Manchester on Thursday 27th November, then play a friendly against the USA at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium on Monday 1st December.

Negri, 21, won her first U23s cap last month in a defeat in Germany having previously been capped at t U15, U18 and U19 levels.


Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



