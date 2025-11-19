Negri Named in England U23s Squad
Wednesday, 19th Nov 2025 11:54
Town Women’s keeper Natalia Negri has been named in the England U23s squad for their November fixtures.
The Young Lionesses host Norway in a WU23 European Competition fixture at the Joie Stadium in Manchester on Thursday 27th November, then play a friendly against the USA at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium on Monday 1st December.
Negri, 21, won her first U23s cap last month in a defeat in Germany having previously been capped at t U15, U18 and U19 levels.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
|
