McKenna: The Championship This Time Around is Different

Wednesday, 19th Nov 2025 12:34 Boss Kieran McKenna has been speaking about the differences between life in the Championship this season, when the Blues were among the pre-season favourites, and two years ago when Town came up from League One as unfancied outsiders, citing the reduced ball-in-play time as symptomatic of the way teams’ approaches have changed. The Blues are currently seventh in the table, two points from the play-offs and six from the top two with a game in hand following their relegation from the Premier League last season. As one of the clubs with parachute payments, Town were among those widely tipped for a return to the top flight this season, making them the hunted rather than the hunters, as was the case two years ago when the Blues weren’t expected to be among the challengers for promotion before eventually finishing second in the table. “Of course, it’s different,” McKenna said at last night’s Fans’ Forum. “I’ve said before and I’ve been asked about it, I don’t think it’s unique because I think it has some similarities to when we were in League One. “The club was in League One before I arrived and was probably favourite in a lot of those years and even when I arrived we were a big, big club at that level and were seen as having a good squad and all of those things, so I don’t think the challenges are unique. “There’s no two ways about it, you can feel it every weekend that the opposition are very, very motivated to play against you. The opposition supporters, players, staff, managers have seen the journey that the club has been on and it’s an incredible journey, I’m pretty sure a journey that they would all want their club to go on. “So, a chance then to have Ipswich come to their stadium or come to this stadium is a game that their motivation is really, really high for and teams are working really, really hard to stop us and to try and stop us playing the football that we want to play. “There’s a lot of different ways we can go through that one. For example, in terms of a number that’s pretty simple to understand, the ball-in-play time of our first 10 games in the Championship this year was under 49 minutes, was 48 minutes. The last time we were in the Championship, it was 57 minutes. “Now, that’s not just nine minutes of difference in the times, that’s a stoppage and a stoppage and a stoppage and a stoppage right through the game.

“That’s only one number, but it’s symptomatic of the fact that when you’re perceived to have a strong team or be a club that has had a fantastic few years, then teams are going to make it difficult for you. “And that’s certainly been the case and that’ll continue to be the case and we have to overcome that. “What I say to the players and what I say to everyone is that I think we’d rather be in this position. Of course, we want to be in another league, but we’re in one of the best leagues, one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. “We have one of the best squads, we have one of the best stadiums, one of the best fanbases, we have a fantastic group of players and staff, and every week we go out trying to be the dominant team and trying to win games of football. That’s not a bad place to be. There’s worse places to be. “It’s different than being the team at the bottom or a team who nobody cares about, I think we would all rather have that. “So let’s embrace that challenge, we’re trying to do that, we’re trying to keep improving the team, trying to overcome the challenges of the Championship, which is already really, really tough for everyone, but also being a team that teams want to beat in the Championship. “That’s a big challenge, but it’s one that we got to take on and it’s one that I want us to enjoy, and enjoy being a team that are there to be beaten and teams want to stop and we have to show our power and find ways to get the outcomes we want.” McKenna was asked about long throw-ins and set pieces becoming ever more important, along with teams aiming to break matches up and reduce ball-in-play time, making the game less attractive for supporters. “It’s pretty well said and I think it is apparent and it has been written and spoken about, really,” the Blues boss agreed. “I think, certainly in English football at the moment, you can see an emphasis on some different aspects, set plays being won and there’s a bigger emphasis in the Premier League on physicality, on set plays, there’s a few things in terms of man-to-man marking and details that are different that means the game has been a little bit more broken and ball-in-play time is significantly down at all levels of the game, and certainly is in our case. “I think it’s twofold, really. I think I share your passion for a certain type of football and it’s been one of my biggest passions since I’ve arrived at the club, wanting this to be a brilliant place to come and watch football. “It was one of the first things we spoke about as a group was that I want people to come here on a Saturday and get value for the ticket and to go home, hopefully, having seen us win, but also having seen a great game of football and seeing a team that they can be proud of and a style of football that they can be proud of. “And I want to continue with that because I think it’s really, really important, it’s the history of our football club and it’s the future of our club. “You also have to find ways to adapt and compete as the landscape changes and I think the Championship this time around is different. “If you look at the top seven or eight the last time we were in the Championship, ourselves, Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Middlesbrough, Hull, West Brom, they were teams that were all playing a certain type of football. “At the moment, the division is different, there’s teams finding success in different ways, and, of course, in football everyone has a right to do it in their own way. “For me, it’s about trying to keep playing positive, attacking, open football where the ball’s in play a lot and the supporters can enjoy watching us play a brave and exciting style of football. “But also you have to try and compete and beat what’s in front of you and we’re working really hard to combat those areas that teams are focusing on more. “We’re also working really hard to improve ourselves on our set plays and in some of those aspects which are becoming more and more important in football, we’re working hard to really keep doing that. “But I think you're right to say it’s a trend, it’s certainly the case in the Premier League as well and we have to find a way to thrive in that while trying to keep the identity that this club has had success with in the past and we want to have success with in the future.”

