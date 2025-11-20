Walle Egeli: When I Heard Ipswich, It Was Clear That Was Where I Wanted to Go

Thursday, 20th Nov 2025 09:38 by Kallum Brisset Town forward Sindre Walle Egeli says his eyes were set on Portman Road from the moment the Blues showed an interest over the summer transfer window. Hot prospect Walle Egeli was a man in demand, with the teenager also linked with a host of clubs around Europe including PSV, Lille, Porto and Club Brugge. But it was Town who got a move over the line, with the young attacker putting pen to paper on a five-year deal in Suffolk having made the switch from Danish side FC Nordsjælland. “It sounded like a very good opportunity for me,” the Norway international said. “When my agents mentioned Ipswich, it was clear that this is where I wanted to go. “I had some other opportunities also, but when I heard Ipswich, it was clear that this is exactly where I wanted to go. “I had a good season at Nordsjælland last season and had a good start there. The plan in Nordsjælland was always to play there and then move on when the time was right and I think everyone felt that the time was right to move on. “I have only good things to say about Nordsjælland and the way they handled it. The timing was right for everyone. “It was a big step. I knew that I was probably going to leave in the summer from Nordsjælland. When Ipswich were interested, it was quite an easy choice. There were quite a few clubs who were also interested, but I'm very happy to be here. “A big step in all regards. Big difference in the way we play and how the football is here, a lot better fans and bigger crowds. A massive step.

“Premier League with Ipswich would be very nice. My goal was always England, I always said it when I was younger. England is the main goal and I didn’t really expect it to happen this fast, so when the opportunity came I was so happy for it.” Town have a large international following across Scandinavia, where there are approximately 500 members of the club’s Norwegian supporters group. “I knew a little [about Ipswich],” Walle Egeli said. “I knew that they won a European title. I knew that they had success in the past and then maybe it’s been a slower period after that and then the last few years have really gotten up to pace again in the Premier League doing well. I would say I know quite a lot. “I watched a lot of the Premier League games last season. I knew it’s a massive club in England and I always had some love for English football. “Ipswich is a massive club, a great club, very good coach and a good style of playing which I knew would fit me very well. The choice was very easy.” Walle Egeli’s arrival was a high-profile one, the move for the 19-year-old costing the Blues an initial £17.5 million, making him the most expensive signing of the season. The transfer fee also marked a Championship record, surpassing the £15.4 million splashed out by Burnley for Genk’s Mike Tresor last summer. “No, it doesn’t affect me at all,” he said when asked if that concerns him. “I know all of the players could cost the same amount of money as I did. “When I first came here, I thought it would be a big thing but I don’t really care about it, I don’t decide what the clubs pay for me. I’ve just got to do my job and focus on that. “I had some great conversations with [manager] Kieran [McKenna] before I came here about how he saw me as a player and the steps I was going to take. For sure, I think we’re executing that very well so far. “Omari Hutchinson is a great player and did very well here, and now he’s got a big move to Forest. Hopefully if I can replicate half of what he’s done, it will be successful.” Having been born in the city of Larvik, Walle Egeli progressed through the youth ranks of Eliteserien side Sandefjord, where his elder brother Vetle is now in the first team. He was not there long, though, as he crossed over to Denmark when he was snapped up by Superliga outfit Nordsjælland in February 2022. Walle Egeli said: “I was 16 years old, 15 when taking the decision to leave. It was a little bit difficult, but I had good people around me and the club was fantastic so that made it a lot easier. “In the beginning, it was a little bit tough with the family and everything, but it was quite a smooth transition. “I had a great childhood, one older brother and I just played football all the time. Norway is beautiful, I always love going back to Norway when we have some days off. I love the country.” In northern Europe, the appeal of the Premier League is arguably bigger than domestic football. As a result, Walle Egeli found himself regularly watching the English game while he was growing up, highlighting his desire to play in the top flight one day. “Every weekend, really, Premier League and English football is massive in Norway,” he recalled. “I think it’s every boy’s dream to play in England if it’s the Championship or the Premier League. They’re both massive in Norway. “My dad has always been a Liverpool fan, so it was an easy choice for me and my brother to support them as well. I’ve been two or three times to watch Liverpool games. But now I’m an Ipswich fan, not a Liverpool fan.”

