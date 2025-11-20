Ireland Travel to Czechia, Wales Host Bosnians and Swedes at Home to Albania in World Cup Play-Offs

Thursday, 20th Nov 2025 13:10 The Republic of Ireland will travel to face Czechia in their World Cup qualification play-off semi-final, while Wales will host Bosnia & Herzegovina in theirs and Sweden will be at home to Albania, the draw having taken place at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland this lunchtime. Town’s five Irish internationals - Dara O’Shea, Sammie Szmodics, Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and the on-loan Chieo Ogbene - face a trip to Prague, then if they are successful in the one-off match will host the winner of the Denmark-North Macedonia semi-final in Dublin for a place in the finals. Wales manager Craig Bellamy is understood to be a fan of Wes Burns, who is set for an imminent return to action from his ACL injury, and the winger will hope to get back in the squad when the Welsh host the Bosnians in their semi-final. The winner of that match will be at home to the victor in the Italy-Northern Ireland semi-final. Jens Cajuste will hope to break back into the Sweden squad under new manager Graham Potter with the Scandinavians having been drawn away against Ukraine in their semi-final, the Ukrainians having hosted recent games in Prague. The winner will be at home to the successful side from the Poland-Albania semi-final. Keeper Aro Muric, who is on loan for the season at Sassuolo, and his Kosovo national side are away in Slovakia in their semi-final with a home game against Türkiye or Romania to follow for the winners. Elsewhere, Ali Al-Hamadi’s Iraq have been drawn against the winners of a semi-final tie between Bolivia and Suriname in an intercontinental play-off for a place in the finals. The ties will take place during the March international break ahead of the finals in the US, Canada and Mexico next summer. George Hirst’s Scotland have already qualified, as have Norway with Sindre Walle Egeli hoping to break into the senior squad by the end of the season having already won one cap as a sub prior to his time with the Blues.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Bluemike31 added 13:16 - Nov 20

So explain to me how Sweden can finish bottom of their group with two points from Six games and still get in the play offs ? 0

GreatScott added 13:26 - Nov 20

Something to do with next best nations league group winners 0

StowTractor added 13:49 - Nov 20

Looking a tough draw for the Irish boys, although I guess neither Denmark nor North Macedonia will fancy another trip to face another Celtic Tiger / Lion / Dragon after their recent experiences in these islands.



Would love a Wales v Northern Ireland playoff but sadly think Italy will be too strong for the Ulstermen. But stranger things have happened.



Ireland & Wales joining England and Scotland in the finals would be amazing. 0

kuyski added 14:13 - Nov 20

@Bluemike31 - There have Eligible from 4 best UEFA Nations League teams ，Sweden is the one，so lucky！ 0

Bluemike31 added 14:28 - Nov 20

It really is a bit of a farce when this can happen. 0

