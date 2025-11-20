Ireland Travel to Czechia, Wales Host Bosnians and Swedes at Home to Albania in World Cup Play-Offs
Thursday, 20th Nov 2025 13:10
The Republic of Ireland will travel to face Czechia in their World Cup qualification play-off semi-final, while Wales will host Bosnia & Herzegovina in theirs and Sweden will be at home to Albania, the draw having taken place at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland this lunchtime.
Town’s five Irish internationals - Dara O’Shea, Sammie Szmodics, Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and the on-loan Chieo Ogbene - face a trip to Prague, then if they are successful in the one-off match will host the winner of the Denmark-North Macedonia semi-final in Dublin for a place in the finals.
Wales manager Craig Bellamy is understood to be a fan of Wes Burns, who is set for an imminent return to action from his ACL injury, and the winger will hope to get back in the squad when the Welsh host the Bosnians in their semi-final. The winner of that match will be at home to the victor in the Italy-Northern Ireland semi-final.
Jens Cajuste will hope to break back into the Sweden squad under new manager Graham Potter with the Scandinavians having been drawn away against Ukraine in their semi-final, the Ukrainians having hosted recent games in Prague. The winner will be at home to the successful side from the Poland-Albania semi-final.
Keeper Aro Muric, who is on loan for the season at Sassuolo, and his Kosovo national side are away in Slovakia in their semi-final with a home game against Türkiye or Romania to follow for the winners.
Elsewhere, Ali Al-Hamadi’s Iraq have been drawn against the winners of a semi-final tie between Bolivia and Suriname in an intercontinental play-off for a place in the finals.
The ties will take place during the March international break ahead of the finals in the US, Canada and Mexico next summer.
George Hirst’s Scotland have already qualified, as have Norway with Sindre Walle Egeli hoping to break into the senior squad by the end of the season having already won one cap as a sub prior to his time with the Blues.
Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.15 - Ode To Cameron by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor Cameron Burgess. I decided to dedicate this poem to him rather than dwell on his two own goals against his former team. Well, sort of. I seem to have still mentioned them quite a lot.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.14 - Sexy Draws by The_Flashing_Smile
Bit late, soz. I made some notes about domination last week, and much like Ipswich, failed to finish them off. Oo-er missus.
Championship Preview: Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea were a side I had down as a dark horse this season, but things haven’t gone quite to plan despite a solid summer transfer window.
Championship Preview: Watford by ad_wilkin
The first managerial sacking of the season was, surprise, surprise, Watford. Like someone who can’t quite move on from their ex,the Watford board parted company with Paulo Pezzolano after just five months in charge and opted to bring back Javi Gracia for a second spell at the club following his last spell in 2019.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.13 - Egelling by The_Flashing_Smile
Apologies to TWTD’s tech wizard Gav, who I unashamedly stole that word off. But there are signs of gelling throughout the team, and none more so than with Sindre Walle Egeli who probably had his best game yet.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]