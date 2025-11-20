Hirst: Childhood Dream to Go to a World Cup

Thursday, 20th Nov 2025 14:13 Blues striker George Hirst says Scotland qualifying for the World Cup is a childhood dream, Steve Clarke’s side having secured their spot at next summer’s finals via a remarkable 4-2 victory over 10-man Denmark on Tuesday evening at Hampden Park, netting twice in injury time to claim the three points they needed to top the group. Hirst was an unused sub against the Danes but played a role in previous qualifiers having switched allegiance from England earlier in the year. The 26-year-old has now taken his caps tally to five, scoring once. “A mad feeling, to be honest,” he told Sky Sports. “All the boys will tell you it’s a childhood dream to go to a World Cup, to get that opportunity. And the way we did it as well just makes it even more special.” Asked whether it was ever in any doubt, Hirst laughed: “No, not a single shred of doubt in my mind! I think there were a few nervy moments towards the end of that game, but I think it showed the belief and the way we handled ourselves was just outrageous. Just delighted and looking forward to it.” Quizzed on what was going through his mind when Kenny McLean had the ball just beyond the halfway line before he looped the fourth goal to cement the victory seconds before the whistle, the Town frontman added: “I said to him after, I was telling him to shoot, in my head I was going ‘Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!’ “I think he turned it down twice, he had a couple looks up and he chose not to, but the third time luckily he looked up, chose to do it and in the back of the net it went.” Regarding the celebrations, he added: “Not too many words, to be honest. Very, very enjoyable. Just to be together as a group and all that sort of stuff was very special and memories that you’ll keep with you forever.” Asked to give more details, the Blues number nine, smiled: “I think everyone was straight to bed, to be honest. Nice quiet night!”

Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA



