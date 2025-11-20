Youth Cup Date Set

Thursday, 20th Nov 2025 16:52

Town’s FA Youth Cup third round tie away against Sheffield United has been set for Thursday 11th December at Bramall Lane (KO 7pm).

The Blues’ U18s have been knocked out of the competition at the third-round stage - when they enter the tournament - in the last two seasons, losing 3-2 away to AFC Bournemouth last year.

The Town youngsters, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are currently bottom of the U18 Premier League having moved to category one on a provisional basis in the summer, while the category two Blades are top of Professional Development League Two North.

Town have won the competition on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images