Oudnie-Morgan Joins King's Lynn on Loan

Thursday, 20th Nov 2025 19:16

Blues forward Rio Oudnie-Morgan has joined National League North King’s Lynn Town on an initial one-month loan.

The 19-year-old Northern Ireland U21 international had been on loan at Isthmian League Premier Division Billericay Town, winning their October Player of the Month award.

“Very excited to get going with the boys,” Oudnie-Morgan said. “I love to get forward and score goals. I met the boys today and they’re a great bunch. It’s a really good level.”





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache