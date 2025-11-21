Davis Signs New Deal
Friday, 21st Nov 2025 10:00
Left-back Leif Davis has signed a new contract with the Blues, running to the summer of 2029.
Davis, who joined the Blues from Leeds in the summer of 2022 for around £1 million and was previously contracted until 2028, was a key man in the back-to-back promotion-winning team and has gone on to make 135 starts and two sub appearances, scoring six goals.
In the summer there was speculation that Premier League clubs could move for the Gateshead-born defender, most notably Nottingham Forest, but the one-time Morecambe youngster insisted he was always fully committed to the Blues.
“I’m so happy to have signed a new deal with the club,” Davis told the club site. “I have enjoyed every second I have spent here.
“When I arrived from Leeds on day one I knew I was in a good place and have made friends for life at this club.
“There has been a lot of change during my time here and everything is just growing so fast. The new facilities at the training ground are going to be special and I am looking forward to everything in the future.
“We have made some great memories as a club in the last few years and I’m excited to keep pushing and making more.
“The fans have been amazing to me and have made me so welcome. They have backed us all the way, so it's now about keeping going and pushing towards our goals.”
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
