Davis Signs New Deal

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 10:00 Left-back Leif Davis has signed a new contract with the Blues, running to the summer of 2029. Davis, who joined the Blues from Leeds in the summer of 2022 for around £1 million and was previously contracted until 2028, was a key man in the back-to-back promotion-winning team and has gone on to make 135 starts and two sub appearances, scoring six goals. In the summer there was speculation that Premier League clubs could move for the Gateshead-born defender, most notably Nottingham Forest, but the one-time Morecambe youngster insisted he was always fully committed to the Blues. “I’m so happy to have signed a new deal with the club,” Davis told the club site. “I have enjoyed every second I have spent here. “When I arrived from Leeds on day one I knew I was in a good place and have made friends for life at this club. “There has been a lot of change during my time here and everything is just growing so fast. The new facilities at the training ground are going to be special and I am looking forward to everything in the future. “We have made some great memories as a club in the last few years and I’m excited to keep pushing and making more. “The fans have been amazing to me and have made me so welcome. They have backed us all the way, so it's now about keeping going and pushing towards our goals.”

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



trncbluearmy added 10:03 - Nov 21

Excellent news 1

NthQldITFC added 10:03 - Nov 21

Fantastic news. 1

BangaloreBlues added 10:05 - Nov 21

Woohoo! 1

ashp19 added 10:10 - Nov 21

This is really good news for all parties - love Leif! 2

weepingx2018 added 10:11 - Nov 21

Superb news!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1

cookra added 10:17 - Nov 21

What is going on with my club!!

This is fantastic news!!!

Been so used to the cream of the crop going or deals running out!



I see Leifs partner is expecting soon and this will certainly help them feeling settled.



Thank you Mr. Ashton 1

ThatMuhrenCross added 10:18 - Nov 21

Excellent news! 1

PortmanTerrorist added 10:32 - Nov 21

Always remember his debut when he played despite being just off a plane from OZ, without a full pre-season, and (as he later admitted) jetlagged....and McKenna threw him in. OK he gave away a shocking penalty that day, but since then, along with Sammy, he has probably been our most important player esp going through the promotion seasons. Felt for him last year as McKenna continued to leave him exposed with lack of supporting cover at LB and against some of the best players in the world, and he/we struggled....but like McKenna he has kicked on again this season, showed loyalty and we are lucky to have him. Probably should have made him Captain too, but will take the contract extension for now. COYB LEEEEEEEIF ! 0

Westy added 10:33 - Nov 21

Great news. With all the new faces this season it is good to have continuity. The players probably know what is going on at the Club more than the fans do, so to have another player extend their time here is surely a good sign. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 10:38 - Nov 21

To be fair he had been on a pretty low contract compared with many others.

I am delighted that the club has recognised his value and that he has committed himself to us for the foreseeable 1

norfsufblue added 10:40 - Nov 21

Dont CHA wish your left back was Leif Davis!

Don't CHA wish your left back was Leif Davis!

Don't CHA! 0

