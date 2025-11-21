Wark Signing Books in Woodbridge on Sunday

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 11:34 Blues legend John Wark is holding a book signing at Notcutts Woodbridge on Sunday morning from 10.30am until midday. Wark will be signing the recently published book, He’s Here, He’s There - Ipswich Town Football Club – The John Wark Era – 1973 – 1996, which is available via TWTD here. There are two versions of He’s Here, He’s There , a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies, representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals for the club, and the standard edition.

Photo: Action Images



