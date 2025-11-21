McKenna: We're All Happy Leif Has Signed New Deal

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 15:25 Town boss Kieran McKenna is delighted that left-back Leif Davis has signed a new contract with the club, which runs to the summer of 2029, and says there’s plenty more to come from the 25-year-old. Davis has been a key man in McKenna’s team since signing from Leeds in the summer of 2022, helping the Blues to back-to-back promotions. “We are all happy with that,” McKenna said. “Of course, he has had a great journey at the club. “He has been a big part of the success here, he has grown a lot during his time at the club and I think it's a really good sign that he still sees this as a place where he can continue to develop and continue to achieve his goals in his career. “We are really happy to have him tied to a long-term contract and I am enjoying working with him on a personal level.” Asked whether there is more to come from the Gateshead-born full-back, he added: “You certainly would expect so. He started playing fairly late in terms of regular football, he was 22 when he arrived here and that was his first season of real regular football. “So, he has only had three seasons really - one in League one, one in the Championship and one in the Premier League. Now he is going through his fourth. “Certainly with the athletic qualities he has and the fact he is rounding off his game and improving different aspects all the time, there is definitely lots of growth left in there. “If he keeps his head and keeps working, he will continue to improve. Hopefully he will stay injury free and have a really strong career.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MaySixth added 15:34 - Nov 21

Choose Leif. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments