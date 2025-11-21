McKenna: It Will Be Good to See Them Both

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 16:40 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he’s looking forward to being reunited former Town pair Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore when their Wrexham side visit at the weekend but hopes he doesn’t see the best of them on the pitch. Broadhead, 27, joined Wrexham, the club where he was playing until moving to Everton as a 10-year-old from Town in the summer for an initial £7.5 million having played a big role in the Blues’ back-to-back promotions following his January 2023 move from the Toffeemen. Moore, 33, rejoined Town, where he had a short spell during the Mick McCarthy era without making a senior start or scoring a goal, on loan in January 2024 and netted seven goals as he helped win promotion to the Premier League. The Wales international striker is a doubt for tomorrow’s visit having suffered a hamstring injury a fortnight ago. “It will be good to see them both, if they are both there,” McKenna said. “Both have had great parts in the history of the club. “Nathan had two promotions and some good performances in the Premier League. He’s a really high-quality player, who had a fantastic time at the club. Everyone will be happy to see him tomorrow, though we don’t want to see the best of him on the pitch, that's for sure. “Whatever role he has to play, we will have to watch out and try and stop him as we know the quality he has in creating and scoring goals. “Kieffer had a short spell, but it was a very memorable one. I don’t think we would have got that promotion without his input. “He arrived at a really important time for us when we were short of strikers with George Hirst’s injury. “He slotted in straight away and did a fantastic job for the team and a fantastic job with his experience and character and what he gave to the building. “He had a massive part to play for a few months and it is really good to see him keeping his career strong and scoring goals. It doesn’t look like he’s slowing down at all. “Again, we would rather not see the best of him on the pitch tomorrow. But I know the lads will be glad to see him and wish him well.” Regarding Broadhead’s exit, McKenna says the club tried to keep hold of the forward but sometimes a player’s mind is made up. “It was a difficult decision,” he admitted. “But in the end, and without overdoing it, when a player really wants to leave, it’s normally the right thing. “Of course, you can force them to stay or try and talk them out of it and convince, and we spoke to Nathan about his role and the part he can play going forward. “I think he is a high-quality player, who we wanted to have with us this season. But when a player has an offer or an opportunity that they really want to take, and they are really keen to move on, it’s not normally a very difficult decision, to be honest. “There’s not often much you can do if you want a motivated and cohesive group. You don’t want too many players who want to take a different option. “It is what it is. It was his decision to pursue that and the club got a good and a fair price and he got a move that he has an affinity for. That was the end of that story and we leave with very good memories and we wish him well for the rest of his career.”

