McKenna: It's Going to Be All Hands on Deck
Friday, 21st Nov 2025 16:54
Saturday’s home game against Wrexham is the first of seven matches in 22 days for the Blues, a run which manager Kieran McKenna says will require all hands on deck for the next few weeks.
Following Saturday’s visit by the Red Dragons, the Blues travel to Hull City on Tuesday, Oxford United next Friday and then Blackburn Rovers for the restaging of the abandoned game on the Tuesday after that.
Town then host leaders Coventry at Portman Road on Saturday 6th December, then Stoke on the Wednesday, before a trip to Leicester City on Saturday 13th December.
“It is pretty unique in any league in world football,” McKenna reflected. “In the Premier League, you might have European games and things like that, but in my experience, having done the Premier League and European bit [with Manchester United], it does feel more intense because they are all league games, they are all for three points, they are all in the same competition.
“So it is going to be a really intense period, especially as there are things like three away games in a row, a Tuesday night away game followed by a Friday night away - that’s pretty extreme, even for the Championship.
“But again, I have spoken to the group this week and I said to the Fans’ Forum the other night, I want us to really embrace it and enjoy it.
“I kept hearing the feedback last year from different people and within the squad and group that, as a club, we didn’t enjoy having fewer games than we did in previous years. It was hard for the boys to get minutes and have a contribution and all those things.
“Now we have a crazy, busy schedule and there is going to be ups and downs along the way. I’m pretty sure all the games aren’t going to be smooth sailing, but it’s a great test for us.
“How we approach it, how we react when things go well in these busy blocks and get ready to go again. How we react when one doesn’t go our way and get ready to go again, because each game is of equal worth and you really have to wipe the slate clean at the end of each one.
“I think we are in a good place to do it. We have good availability and we are working hard. To arrive at this busy spell with a strong and a deep group, with not too many injuries and most of the group up to speed in terms of minutes and fitness a lot having not done the full pre-season. Most of the group are match fit and I think we arrive in a good way.
“There are still relationships being formed and they are still going to be formed during this busy period. But it is a spell to really look forward to and embrace and take on the challenges it is going to bring and hopefully come out of it strong.”
Given the three upcoming away games and the allied travel, McKenna was asked whether the medical staff have a greater part to play than usual in making sure everyone is fit and rested.
“They have a big role to play all the time,” the Northern Irishman continued. “Of course, recovery is always important in terms of performance.
“It is going to be all hands on deck for everyone. Medical, fitness staff to help players recover - a big part is getting players ready to perform who are maybe not playing in those games because you’re not going to have training time as a whole group, really. You need to tailor your training sessions for those who are playing more, those who are playing less. So the staff are going to be very busy on that side.
“The coaching staff, who are having to prepare us for games, both team units and the individuals who are not playing but who could come in and have a huge part to play.
“The analysis staff are going to be very busy, that’s for sure, as there are lots of games to prepare for and lots of video to go through to make sure we get all the information we need.
“Kit staff, bus driver, chef all very busy. The press officer, the media team - very busy. But we have great staff here and no one is shy of hard work. So let’s take it on.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Wrexham by ad_wilkin
A touch of Hollywood comes to Portman Road this Saturday with the visit of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.15 - Ode To Cameron by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor Cameron Burgess. I decided to dedicate this poem to him rather than dwell on his two own goals against his former team. Well, sort of. I seem to have still mentioned them quite a lot.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.14 - Sexy Draws by The_Flashing_Smile
Bit late, soz. I made some notes about domination last week, and much like Ipswich, failed to finish them off. Oo-er missus.
Championship Preview: Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea were a side I had down as a dark horse this season, but things haven’t gone quite to plan despite a solid summer transfer window.
Championship Preview: Watford by ad_wilkin
The first managerial sacking of the season was, surprise, surprise, Watford. Like someone who can’t quite move on from their ex,the Watford board parted company with Paulo Pezzolano after just five months in charge and opted to bring back Javi Gracia for a second spell at the club following his last spell in 2019.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]