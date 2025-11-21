McKenna: It's Going to Be All Hands on Deck

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 16:54 Saturday’s home game against Wrexham is the first of seven matches in 22 days for the Blues, a run which manager Kieran McKenna says will require all hands on deck for the next few weeks. Following Saturday’s visit by the Red Dragons, the Blues travel to Hull City on Tuesday, Oxford United next Friday and then Blackburn Rovers for the restaging of the abandoned game on the Tuesday after that. Town then host leaders Coventry at Portman Road on Saturday 6th December, then Stoke on the Wednesday, before a trip to Leicester City on Saturday 13th December. “It is pretty unique in any league in world football,” McKenna reflected. “In the Premier League, you might have European games and things like that, but in my experience, having done the Premier League and European bit [with Manchester United], it does feel more intense because they are all league games, they are all for three points, they are all in the same competition. “So it is going to be a really intense period, especially as there are things like three away games in a row, a Tuesday night away game followed by a Friday night away - that’s pretty extreme, even for the Championship. “But again, I have spoken to the group this week and I said to the Fans’ Forum the other night, I want us to really embrace it and enjoy it. “I kept hearing the feedback last year from different people and within the squad and group that, as a club, we didn’t enjoy having fewer games than we did in previous years. It was hard for the boys to get minutes and have a contribution and all those things. “Now we have a crazy, busy schedule and there is going to be ups and downs along the way. I’m pretty sure all the games aren’t going to be smooth sailing, but it’s a great test for us. “How we approach it, how we react when things go well in these busy blocks and get ready to go again. How we react when one doesn’t go our way and get ready to go again, because each game is of equal worth and you really have to wipe the slate clean at the end of each one. “I think we are in a good place to do it. We have good availability and we are working hard. To arrive at this busy spell with a strong and a deep group, with not too many injuries and most of the group up to speed in terms of minutes and fitness a lot having not done the full pre-season. Most of the group are match fit and I think we arrive in a good way. “There are still relationships being formed and they are still going to be formed during this busy period. But it is a spell to really look forward to and embrace and take on the challenges it is going to bring and hopefully come out of it strong.” Given the three upcoming away games and the allied travel, McKenna was asked whether the medical staff have a greater part to play than usual in making sure everyone is fit and rested. “They have a big role to play all the time,” the Northern Irishman continued. “Of course, recovery is always important in terms of performance. “It is going to be all hands on deck for everyone. Medical, fitness staff to help players recover - a big part is getting players ready to perform who are maybe not playing in those games because you’re not going to have training time as a whole group, really. You need to tailor your training sessions for those who are playing more, those who are playing less. So the staff are going to be very busy on that side. “The coaching staff, who are having to prepare us for games, both team units and the individuals who are not playing but who could come in and have a huge part to play. “The analysis staff are going to be very busy, that’s for sure, as there are lots of games to prepare for and lots of video to go through to make sure we get all the information we need. “Kit staff, bus driver, chef all very busy. The press officer, the media team - very busy. But we have great staff here and no one is shy of hard work. So let’s take it on.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 17:41 - Nov 21

However boring it sounds, one game at a time. Win tomorrow then think about the next one. Momentum is key, but it's dead after the break so we need to get back on it tomorrow. Very big crowd expected and Wrexham haven't taken their full allocation so we have some of that too. Opportunity for us, as fans, to make PR a very big noisy fortress tomorrow 0

Westy added 18:13 - Nov 21

In the modern game 7 games in 22 days is a big ask but is the same for all clubs in the Championship, but I can remember during the Jim Magilton era 5 games in 10 days for Ipswich due to being in both cup competitions and games previously postponed due to frozen pitches and with a smaller squad, less substitutes allowed and some aweful pitches. How the games has changed.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments