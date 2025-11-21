McKenna: O'Shea Has Fantastic Qualities as a Defender and is an Outstanding Leader

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 17:07 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has praised Dara O’Shea both for his captaincy and his role at the heart of the defence. Republic of Ireland international O’Shea, who will be making his 50th league appearance for the club against Wrexham on Saturday, was appointed skipper in the summer following Samy Morsy’s exit having worn the armband when the Egypt international was absent last season after joining Town in August 2024 from Burnley in the wake of their relegation. “I think he is doing a good job on both,” McKenna said. “As a player, he is someone we really enjoy working with. “I think he has got fantastic qualities as a defender, his commitment on the pitch is outstanding. “I think you can see in his duals and his challenges and his pace, it is really, really hard to get the better of him at this level. And the same at Premier League level in terms of challenges, duals and pace. “He enjoys those contests and he comes out on top very, very often, even against the best forwards. “He is a great addition to have in the squad and he is only 25, so he is still learning and developing all the time. “He has a great mindset. It’s a different sort of season for him. He’s had the last two seasons with teams at the bottom of the league, fighting and competing for the points, probably have low possession in those games and defending deep more often. “This is now him playing in a ball-dominant team with many more involvements with the ball than without the ball. That’s a different demand, puts different challenges on him, but I think that was part of the attraction for him to be part of the project this season. “It will develop his game and it’s a different challenge every weekend to be a centre-back when we are trying to be one of the dominant teams in the league. He’s improving in those challenges and he is continuing to improve. “And as a leader, he’s been outstanding. Irrespective of the captaincy, I don’t see any change in him. He has been an outstanding leader from the day he arrived in really difficult circumstances. “He’s a leader day-to-day and a role model in how he conducts himself. Of course, the same as it was with Samy, leadership isn’t just about Dara. It’s about other people supporting him and having a structure in place. “In his case, he is one who always wants to take things on and help his teammates. He thinks about others and has some really great qualities as a leader. “You just hope he keeps injury free as he is going to keep learning and improving all the time. I think he is going to have a really, really good career.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueArmy999 added 18:17 - Nov 21

I’ll trust McKenna’s judgement on this one. He works with the bloke day in day out unlike the moron brigade who say he’s not fit to be a captain and all the other garbage that comes out of their mouths. His good form with Ireland will hopefully give him a boost and he will show what he’s made of in coming weeks. At the end of the day O’Shea has been chosen by our gaffer to be the captain of this football club. Morsy did a fantastic job and led by example, Morsy is in the past now. Get behind our new captain and for god sake if he makes a backward pass don’t start booing it’s pathetic and moronic. His huddle team talk pre Norwich shows you what kind of leader he is. COYB 0

TimmyH added 18:27 - Nov 21

Well have to say he played well against Hungary and probably was our most consistent defender last few months in the Premiership so there is something there...just occasionally he gets rash playing out (short forward passes). 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments