Taylor: We've Got Incredible Players, You Don't Know How High the Ceiling Is

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 19:03 by Kallum Brisset Jack Taylor has had an eventful international break, but the midfielder returns to Town determined to go on a run through a busy spell of fixtures between now and the turn of the year. Having been away with the Republic of Ireland last week, Taylor played his part as the Irish struck a stoppage-time winner to beat Hungary and secure a play-off in their bid to reach next summer’s World Cup. The Town man has been in fine form at club level, starting three of the last four matches alongside Azor Matusiwa during the Blues’ current unbeaten run. Taylor’s spell earned him the opportunity to take his total international caps to 10 during the most recent pair of matches, in which the Boys in Green stunned the Hungarians in Budapest after defeating Portugal in Dublin. “The aim was to try and give ourselves the best chance after the first game,” he said. “We knew we needed a massive camp and against all the odds we’ve done it. “The whole day was so special and the celebrations after were top. I’m just delighted for the group that we’ve had and what we’ve been through in the last couple of camps has been tough. Overall, it’s an incredible achievement and we’re looking forward to March now. “We’ve got five of our lads representing Ireland so there’s a bit of cohesion there. It’s good to do it with your mates.” Taylor, alongside Blues captain Dara O’Shea and out-on-loan Chiedozie Ogbene, was not the only player to achieve success on the international stage last week. George Hirst’s Scotland qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 with a dramatic finale of their own, scoring twice in stoppage time to beat Denmark at Hampden Park and book a direct path to the next summer’s tournament. “I’m delighted for Hirsty and they deserved it, the whole campaign they’ve been top,” Taylor added. “He’s going to want to be in the best form possible to go to a World Cup because it’s a lifetime achievement. “Two years ago, he probably would have said there’s no chance that’s happening, but a lot can happen in football. I’m just delighted for him.

“It’s always good to see the lads going away, performing well and succeeding. I know the lads will be training well when we’re away so to get the group back this week has been good. “We know we’ve got a tough set of fixtures and a lot of fixtures coming up towards Christmas that will need the whole group. We’re definitely in good stead to go ahead.” Back on Suffolk soil, Town face a run of seven matches in 22 days as the Championship’s notorious packed schedule starts to take full effect. First, the Blues host upwardly-mobile Wrexham in what will be the first-ever league game between the two sides and the Welsh outfit’s inaugural visit to Portman Road. Aided by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of the club in 2020, the Red Dragons have since achieved three successive promotions under Phil Parkinson from the National League to the Championship. Taylor said: “It’s obviously incredible and you never really see it. They’ve obviously got the funding for it but you need to go ahead and do it. “Clubs have pumped money in before and stayed at the same level for years and years, so to do it back-to-back-to-back is unheard of and it will be tough to do that again. Hats off to their players that have done it and the staff behind the scenes, I can imagine there’s a massive buzz around the club. “I know with the ownership and money they’re investing, they’re probably going to want to achieve another promotion in the near future. It will be a tough side and they’ve got Championship quality players so it will be a tough game. “They’ve come up but we know they’ve got the whole facade of the club, they’ve got everything behind the scenes with the ownership. “They’ve got real good Championship quality in their side so you can understand why they’re not losing a lot of games. It will be a difficult test, but coming to our place we want to show what we can do and impose ourselves early on in the game.” Despite Wrexham’s well-documented rise and status, Taylor knows all too well that a visit to the Blues, who were competing in the Premier League last season, may be seen as a big scalp for a side that was competing in non-league as recently as three seasons ago. “We have got that different perspective around us this year coming down from the Prem,” he said. “Clubs, especially the teams that have come up, will be looking at coming to Portman Road and trying to put on a good performance, and one to look forward to. “We’ve had a wake-up call at the start of last month with Charlton coming here and taking three points, so we don’t want that to happen again. We know what the Championship is like, it’s week in, week out, and it’s tough games that you need to be on it every week. “We’ve learnt from that Charlton experience and hopefully we can carry on how we ended the last month into this one.” Wrexham boast two former Town promotion heroes within their current squad in Wales internationals Nathan Broadhead and Kieffer Moore. Both scored crucial goals for the Blues en route to the Premier League two years ago, although Moore faces a race to be fit in time for the match after a recent hamstring injury. “Two great lads, first and foremost,” Taylor added. “They helped us so much, especially in that promotion season. Broady was unreal, and then Kieffer when we brought him in in January probably nudged us over the line in my opinion. “Two great lads that I'm looking forward to seeing again, and we know the qualities they’ve got. On our part, we’re probably hoping that Kieffer doesn’t play with the goals that he scores and the threat that he poses. “I’m looking forward to seeing them and hopefully they do well, apart from Saturday.” Prior to the international break, Town achieved 10 points out of a possible 12 during a run that included successive 4-1 victories away from home against Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City. Asked if he feels the Blues are finally hitting their stride, Taylor said: “Yeah, I think so. We were still blending as a group, we still had new lads coming in trying to get used to the culture and creating relationships around the pitch. “Last month after the Middlesbrough and Charlton games, we had a bit of a sit-down after that and stuck to our basics that we needed to get back to because I think we went away from them a little bit. “We’ve never been too far off, I think we’ve played well in spells in every single game we’ve played in. It’s just trying to do that on a consistent level throughout the whole game has been the challenge. Lately, especially away from home, we’ve been really good at that. “We’ve got incredible players here and you don’t know how high that ceiling is. We’ve got so much quality in the group and the goal is to go up this season and try and get as many points as we can. Hopefully we can keep that on a consistent basis and have a really good month again.”

armchaircritic59 added 19:47 - Nov 21

Consistency is most certainly needed. As things stand right this minute, if things proceed as they are ( no guarantee of that of course ), Middlesborough currently in second are on course for 89 points. We are currently on course for 76. I've done that calculation on points earned per game so far, so it takes into account the fact they we have played one match fewer. Things can change pretty quickly of course, in our case as far as automatic promotion is concerned, they will need to. 0

