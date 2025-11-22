Five Changes For the Blues Against Wrexham
Saturday, 22nd Nov 2025 14:24
Town have made five changes from the side which won 4-1 away at Swansea before the international break for this afternoon’s home game against Wrexham, the first league game between the clubs and the Red Dragons’ inaugural visit to Portman Road.
Cedric Kipre, Sindre Walle Egeli, Jaden Philogene, Chuba Akpom and Ivan Azon come into the XI with Jacob Greaves, Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez, Jack Clarke and George Hirst dropping to the bench.
For Wrexham, James McClean, Josh Windass and Sam Smith come into the team with former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, a starter in all the Welsh side’s league games so far, and on-loan Manchester City midfielder Issa Kabore missing out with hamstring injuries, while another ex-Town forward, Nathan Broadhead, moves to the bench.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea, Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Button, Johnson, Greaves, Young, Cajuste, McAteer, Nunez, J Clarke, Hirst.
Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Scarr, Hyam, Longman, Dobson, Sheaf, Thomason, McClean, Windass, Smith. Subs: Burton, Doyle, Coady, Barnett, James, O’Brien, Ashfield, Broadhead, Hardie. Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northampton).
Photo: Matchday Images
