Parkinson: We Stuck to Our Task Really Well

Saturday, 22nd Nov 2025 18:40 Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was delighted with his side’s disciplined and committed performance as they frustrated to the Blues to claim a 0-0 draw on their first ever visit to Portman Road. The Red Dragons, who are 14th in the table, defended resolutely throughout to claim their third clean sheet in a row and stretch their unbeaten Championship run to six matches. Asked whether he was happy with a point, Parkinson said: “Definitely. We had to be really disciplined today, committed and there had to be that organisation, togetherness out on the pitch because Ipswich have got a lot of talent and they’ve got themselves going in the last few weeks. “I thought we stuck to our task really well in the game. There were times we know we could have done better on the ball ourselves. “First half, we had a couple of moments where we needed to take the sting out of the game with the ball, and the same in the second period. “But I don’t want that to detract from the effort the lads have given us today because we’ve come here with quite a few injury problems, players have come into the team and stood strong and I’m very pleased with the point.” He added: “I think the detail of the pressing, when to press and when to stay in our shape was really good. “And then once Ipswich got through that, there were some important blocks. There were a couple made in the second half and then [keeper] Arthur [Okonkwo] was really solid. “When you come to Portman Road with the talent Ipswich have got, you can expect to be in defensive situations and have to stand strong as a team. And we did that so well today.” One man absent was former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, who suffered a hamstring injury before the international break having started all Wrexham’s Championship games before today. “For Kieffer, turning that injury into a slight positive, he’s had a breather because he’s played a lot of football,” Parkinson continued. “He’d played nearly every minute for us, he’d been away with Wales and he’ll come back refreshed and strong, ready to build on an amazing start to the season that he’s had.” Another ex-Town front player, Nathan Broadhead, came off the bench in the 70th minute and Parkinson was asked how he rates the 27-year-old’s first few months at the club following his move from the Blues for an initial £7.5 million in the summer. “Broady’s a dangerous player, as all the Ipswich fans know, he can create something out of nothing,” the one-time Colchester boss said. “He’s had some really good moments for us. We’ve got good competition at the top of the pitch, but you need that. “I think if you look at Ipswich’s squad, the way they changed their team around in the wide areas and the 10 and nine, you have to do that in this division because there are so many midweek games. “Broady’s been great, he’s fitted in well with the group. It didn’t quite fall for him today, the moment, but if there’s any player on the pitch, I’m sure a lot of the Ipswich fans were looking at each other and going ‘oh no!’ when he came on because they all know he’s capable of producing real magic.”

Photo: TWTD



billlm added 19:16 - Nov 22

No you were the worst side this season here,

We weren't at the races a horror show from town, 0

