Davis: We've Just Got to Be a Bit More Clinical

Saturday, 22nd Nov 2025 19:05 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Leif Davis admitted his frustration following the Blues’ goalless draw with Wrexham, but believes it could still be an crucial point at the end of the season. On an uninspiring afternoon at Portman Road, Town controlled possession but lacked a cutting edge, with Chuba Akpom and Kasey McAteer going the closest to claiming all three points. The Blues had all eight shots on target in the contest, but visiting goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was not forced into any saves he would not have been expected to make. It is a point that extends the unbeaten run to five matches and leaves Kieran McKenna’s side eighth in the Championship table after missing the opportunity to climb into the top six. Davis accepted that a lack of bite in front of goal proved costly, with Wrexham making a tactical adjustment to deal with the Blues’ threat. “It was tough,” he said. “It was a game of two halves, really. In the first half, we had opportunities to go and score, and then the game plan changed for them in the second half when they came man-for-man. “I think if we grabbed that goal in the first half, it would have been a different game. They would have probably chased the game a bit more and then the game would have opened up. “I still think we had opportunities in the game where we could have scored, we’ve just got to be a bit more clinical. “Every point counts come the end of the season. Every point will add up but it’s not the draw we wanted. “We should have taken the three points from the game, but football is football. It could be an important point come the end of the season.” The Red Dragons came to Portman Road with similar motivation to other visiting teams this season, Phil Parkinson’s men happy to give up possession and territory to defend in a solid shape. Town have struggled to deal with that type of opposition in previous matches, and Davis admits that is a challenge that they are going to have to get better at. He said: “It’s hard and frustrating when teams come and sit off you. We’re used to teams coming at us trying to press and going for a basketball game, but when the game goes like that, teams know that we’ll come out on the right side of it. “That’s why teams do sit in against us because we’ve got the quality going forward. We have to adapt to that and we have to break teams down who sit in and don’t give you many chances. “When you do get the chance, you’ve got to take it. You’re not going to get many more in the game, especially against back fives, they’re just going to block crosses and they’ve got more bodies in the box when we’re trying to score. “It’s just trying to dial in, do everything we can to change the game and go that extra step and get the goal.” Davis has notably been taking part in the annual Movember movement alongside Blues captain Dara O’Shea, growing out his moustache in the name of mental health. “I was sitting on the coach to an away game and I’d seen it coming up just before November hit,” he explained. “Me and Dara just looked at each other on the coach because I sit next to Dara and I was like ‘let’s do it’. “We were talking through what we wanted to go for, handlebars or just the tash and that kind of stuff. We said let’s just do the tash, it’s probably the worst one out of everyone. “It’s just me and Dara, but it’s all for a good cause and something close to my heart. I lost a good friend taking his own life back home from years ago when I was at Bournemouth. It was a thing that I was fully committed to doing. “I know it doesn’t look good but it’s for a good cause. Hopefully we raise the target that we get and we’re doing everything we can to keep pushing with the mental health stuff, not just for men but for women as well. We’ve got to do everything we can to be there for each other.”

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



billlm added 19:14 - Nov 22

Same subject line different day,

Sorry that was siht attacking wise, 0

