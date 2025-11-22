U18s Beaten By Hammers

Saturday, 22nd Nov 2025 20:49

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-0 by West Ham United at Playford Road in the Premier League Cup this morning.

The Blues, who included 18-year-old striker Kian Berry, who is on trial from Slough Town, for the first hour, went behind in the 13th minute when Chuk Obi put the visitors in front.

Obi went on to complete a hat-trick, netting on 35 and 47, before Lewis Beckford added the fourth in the 54th minute and Tyrone Omotoye completed the scoring on 68.

Town, who were beaten 8-2 by the Hammers in the league earlier this month, finished bottom of their Premier League Cup group without a point with the East Londoners top and through to the quarter-finals.

U18s: W Fletcher, Brown, O’Sullivan, Olawale (Adebayo 85), Wilkinson (Buskell 60), Longwe, Pedder, Wood (c) (McLoughin 85), Yurevich-Burton, Berry (Enkotosia 60), Adetiba. Unused: Twyman.





Photo: TWTD