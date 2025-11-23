Town Women Host London City Lionesses in League Cup

Sunday, 23rd Nov 2025 09:52 Ipswich Town Women are in Subway Women's League Cup action against WSL side the London City Lionesses at the at the JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon (KO 2pm). The match is the Blues’ final group fixture with Joe Sheehan’s team currently bottom of the table without a point and barring a surprise turn of events out of the competition. London City Lionesses are currently sixth in the WSL table following their promotion last season. “We’re looking forward to getting back home again and want to put in a strong performance,” Sheehan said. “London City Lionesses will provide another tough test for us and it’s one we’ll be ready to face head on. “I really enjoyed preparing for the last WSL opponent [Leicester] in this competition and now we have a chance to come up against a London City side who have made a really good start in the league. “It also provides an opportunity for some players to get some minutes ahead of an important month of fixtures coming up.” The match will see Blues right-back Grace Neville (pictured) face her old club having left the Lionesses after six years following last season’s promotion. “I’m excited to play in that game. I always think it’s good when you play your old team, you can show what you’ve got and it’ll be a good game,” the New Zealand international said last month. “I’d like to think that we’ll put out a good team and be strong against them, and it will be nice to see some old faces as well.” In the Lionesses squad is former Blues loanee Freya Godfrey, who made the move across London from Arsenal in the summer following a loan spell last season. Earlier this week, Godfrey, 20, who was with Town in 2022/23, was handed her first senior England call-up.

Photo: Matchday Images



