Taylor: We're Going to Need Strength in Depth

Monday, 24th Nov 2025 09:48 by Kallum Brisset Town midfielder Jack Taylor believes the Blues’ strength in depth will play into their hands during the current congested schedule in the Championship season. Following Saturday’s home clash with Wrexham, Town now face three away trips with evening kick-offs within a week of each other, beginning with Tuesday’s trip to Hull City. Manager Kieran McKenna has not been afraid to make changes to his starting XI, and more rotation appears likely during a spell in which the Blues face seven league matches in just 22 days. Azor Matusiwa has been virtually an ever-present in midfield, but there are a trio of viable options to partner the Dutchman in Taylor, Jens Cajuste and Marcelino Núñez. In-form man Taylor has enjoyed a run in the side of late, but knows the minutes are going to be shared around by McKenna between now and the start of 2026. “He says to the whole group that everyone in the room is going to be needed at some point,” he said. “Especially in the near future with the amount of games and the travelling. Different players are going to have to come in at different times and push the group. “It’s not always the XI that starts the game that’s going to win you it. They obviously start off the game but it’s more important to come on and impact the game, whether that’s seeing out the game or needing a goal. “Like Clarkey [Jack Clarke]’s doing at the minute, he’s popping up in the right areas every time. They’re the types of characters you need, it’s easy to come on and be a bit annoyed that you’re not starting rather than going in, attacking it, and taking your opportunity. “You definitely need strength in depth. You see it in all leagues now where all the Prem teams are signing so many players. For example, Chelsea can rotate the whole team.

“You need lads to come in and, whether it’s a Tuesday night away, you need to get all three points. You need to invest in the squad, and that’s why everyone’s got to be training at it because you never know when your turn’s coming. “I’d prefer more home games, but I suppose you’ve got to go away sometimes.” That competition for places and the fight to maintain a starting role is exactly what drives success, and Taylor expressed his delight at his current run in the side. He was also asked whether he might be asked to operate in a more advanced role, with Núñez recently playing a significant number of minutes as a number 10. “To be honest, I’m happy to just play wherever is designated for me to play,” he said. “I had a spell last year where I kept coming on in the number 10 position so I’m quite used to doing that, but I'm happy to play wherever I am. “Having competition is so healthy for the whole group and it kicks everyone on to keep performing. When you’re called upon, you need to come in and do your job as best as you can. “I’m delighted to be playing a lot more minutes than I was previously. I’m taking my opportunity but I think the competition is probably the best we’ve had in years, especially in the midfield department with Marcelino coming in and Cameron Humphreys pushing the group in training. “It’s really healthy and obviously I'm delighted to play my part at the minute and I’ll give my all for the club.” Taylor joined the club from Peterborough United in the summer of 2023 off the back of the Town’s promotion to the Championship. Since his arrival, the Republic of Ireland international has struggled to maintain a consistent run of starts and has mainly been utilised from the bench due to the form of others, notably Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo two years ago. Despite the challenges, the 27-year-old has continued to drive standards on and off the pitch. He said: “Over the two years, especially in the first season, I wanted to play a lot more but we were winning every week and Mass and Morsy at the time were playing so well. I couldn’t really solidify my way into the team because they were winning and playing well every week, so that was understandable. “The second year was the Prem, so I knew the club was trying to invest and we needed to push another level. I was always training and I always believed in myself every week, that’s why I think I was still around it and delighted that I got the contract signed a couple of months ago now. “I’m just delighted that the mentality that I’ve got that I’ve stayed around, pushed myself and kept knocking on the door to try and get in the team. “That’s been the culture since I’ve come to the club. If you’re not playing then you’ve got to double down and even in training you’ve got to push yourself and push others and show ‘he looks ready’. “If I need to make a sub early on or you need someone to impact the game then I'm going to bring him on rather than someone who doesn’t train well, that’s the culture that’s built here. “I’ve always stuck to that and try to train the best I can, especially when I haven’t been playing. You don’t know when your time is going to come, a lot can change in football in a week. I’m delighted with how I've come about it.” Asked if he feels he is a better player now than he was when he joined, Taylor added: “Definitely, yeah. I’ve learned a lot and I think a lot comes from the manager and the culture of the whole group over the last two years.” Following his own recent contract extension, Taylor’s teammate Leif Davis signed a new deal of his own on Friday to extend his stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2029. “Delighted,” Taylor said of the news. “He’s a massive character and a massive player for us in how we play and what he brings to the side, he’s such a good outlet running down the left. “I’m delighted for him to get that sorted, I know that’s been in the works for quite a while. I’m just happy for him and all the lads are buzzing.”

Photo: Action Images



