Thomas in Jamaica Squad For World Cup Qualifier

Monday, 24th Nov 2025 16:23

Ipswich Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas has been named in the Jamaica squad as they get their World Cup qualification campaign under way against Dominica at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday 29th November.

Last month, Thomas won her fourth senior cap and scored her first international goal as the Reggae Girlz won 4-1 away against Trinidad & Tobago.

Also in Jamaica’s CONCACAF qualification group are Guyana, Nicaragua and Antigua & Barbuda.

The winners will go through to the CONCACAF W Championship in November 2026 with four teams going directly into the finals, which will be held in Brazil in June and July 2027, and two more into intercontinental play-offs.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images