Town Women Drawn at AFC Portchester or Worthing

Monday, 24th Nov 2025 19:43

Ipswich Town Women will travel to face either AFC Portchester or Worthing in the third round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

AFC Portchester are currently fourth in the Southern Region Women's Football League Premier Division, the fifth tier of women’s football.

Worthing are fifth in FAWNL Division One South West, the fourth tier.

The second-round tie at AFC Portchester’s OnSite Group Stadium was postponed on Sunday due to an unplayable pitch following torrential rain.

Once the winner of that game is determined, the third round tie will be played on Sunday 14th December.









Photo: Action Images