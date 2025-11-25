Davis: When Teams Go Toe-to-Toe With Us We Come Out On Top

Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 09:43 by Kallum Brisset Town full-back Leif Davis is confident that the Blues can continue their impressive away record when they visit Hull City at the MKM Stadium this evening. After Saturday’s disappointing goalless draw at home to Wrexham, Town make the trip to Humberside for the second match during a run of seven in 22 days returning from November’s international break. Sitting eighth in the Championship table, the Blues are unbeaten in five and hit the road having won their last two matches on their travels — both 4-1 victories against Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City. Hull have lost just once on home soil this term and sit in sixth, one point ahead of Kieran McKenna’s side ahead of the midweek meeting in East Yorkshire. Town have often found it a challenge to break down a low block so far this season, and Davis believes the Tigers’ more open style of play is one that will suit them more. “When a team comes toe-to-toe with us and wants a basketball kind of game, I think we always come out on top in the game,” he said. “They’ve conceded goals but they also score goals, so we’ve got to do everything we can to stop them scoring the goals and do everything we can to score the goals. “Especially like the two away games that we’ve had at Swansea and QPR, we scored eight goals in the two games. “We would like to keep more clean sheets, especially away from home. Keeping a clean sheet gives you more momentum as well, even though you’re beating teams 4-1 it gives you good momentum as a backline to keep pushing everyone in front of you to get the goals.” A visit to Hull is a chance for Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene to return to their former side, while Chuba Akpom also had a spell in the black and amber while on loan from Arsenal.

It will likely be particularly special for local boy Greaves, who came through the Tigers academy and played 177 matches for his boyhood club before his move to Portman Road. “He’s here, he’s an Ipswich player,” Davis said. “But it’s always nice to go back to your old club and hopefully he gets a good reception that he deserves. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t, he gave everything when he was in that shirt. “Now he’s in our shirt so he’s got to do everything he can and focus on the game. After the game, that’s when he can be friendly with who he was friends with. “When you’re on the football pitch, you’ve got no friends in football. It was like seeing Broady [Nathan Broadhead] on Saturday, he’s a top lad and one of the nicest lads I’ve met in football. I spoke to him before the game and he was saying he misses me. “That’s the kind of lads you need in the changing room. Hull have probably got that with Greavesy and Jaden, who is an incredible player as well and he’ll be looking to grab goals in that game. “I know it’s his former club but he’s a player that just wants to excite everyone and do everything he can.” During this busy run of matches, Davis knows the whole depth of the squad is going to be utilised in order to maintain freshness and sharpness within the team. Town follow up Tuesday’s match with two more evening kick-offs away from home within a week — Oxford United and the rescheduled game at Blackburn Rovers both on the horizon. The 25-year-old said: “The boys rest and recover well. They train well, they do everything they can right to be ready for games. We’ve got three injuries with two really major injuries in Wes [Burns] and Conor [Townsend]. “All the lads put themselves in a good place week in, week out to be ready and be at 100 per cent every week. If you don’t play, the boys know that there’s going to be another opportunity to come on the pitch in the 60th or 70th minute and then they might play the next game. “It’s important that everyone’s ready, especially in the December month. You’ve got to be ready, you can’t just be turning up to training annoyed that you’re not playing. “You’ve got to be going in every day wanting to work hard and improve in getting on the pitch and helping the team, not just in the starting XI but coming off the bench and doing everything you can to win games and get the points.” He continued: “I know I can do it myself anyway. I’m a fit lad, I recover well, I look after my body well and I do everything I can to be 100 per cent for every game. “Even if I have a little knock, I know I’ll play. I’ll always tell the manager that I'm good, I want to play for the team and I want to be out there with the boys. “I remember it was Blackburn the last time we were in the Championship a few years ago, I slept about 20 minutes, I was ill and sick all night and I said I was playing. The manager said ‘no you’re not’ but I'm definitely playing. “I went out there, had cramp after 10 minutes but we managed to win and I came off after 70 minutes. So I know myself I can do that, especially after 20 minutes’ sleep I shouldn’t have done it but I did. I had to do a job for the team and my teammates. “I know that Conor’s going to come back stronger as well, he’s a good lad and he always supports me. Even though he’s having his rehab done at the training ground, he’s always there for me and doing everything he can to keep pushing me on the pitch.” This season, Davis has been playing a new role with the full-back often seen inverting inside and into midfield, allowing Philogene to occupy the touchline on the left-hand side. Asked how he is finding the tactical switch, he said: “Good, to be fair. I don’t mind it because it means I don’t have to run as much of a big distance but I do still have to run a lot for the team. "It’s different positions, where to run into and in behind. Like the ball from Tayls [Jack Taylor] and Dara [O’Shea], they’re the runs that I need to keep making. “Like in pre-season against Aberdeen, that was one of the runs that the manager keeps telling me to make, but against a back five it is quite hard. It’s trying to figure out where to run and where to drag defenders out of the line. “I’m learning that role a bit more, leaving Jaden one-v-one and still running like a headless chicken trying to help him. We’ve got a very strong team, especially coming off the bench is strong. “We’ve got to keep doing everything we can in training week in, week out when we are training. The next three away games, there’s going to be a lot of travelling for the boys but everyone’s going to play a big part in it.”

