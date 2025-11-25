Six Changes For Town at Hull City

Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 19:00 Town have made six changes for this evening’s game against Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Jacob Greaves returns at centre-half against his old club with Jens Cajuste in midfield and Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke the trio behind striker George Hirst. Cedric Kipre, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli, former Tigers forward Jaden Philogene, Chuba Akpom, a Hull loanee early in his career, and Ivan Azon drop to the bench. The home side make three changes with midfielder Matt Crooks suspended and John Egan and Enis Destan dropping to the bench, the latter having scored in the last two matches. Darko Gyabi replaces Crooks, Joel Ndala comes in for Destan, while one-time Town trialist Semi Ajayi is at the centre of the defence for Egan. Ex-Blues loanee Brandon Williams is on the bench. Hull City: Pandur, Giles, Hughes, Ajayi, Coyle (c), Gyabi, Slater, Hadziahmetovic, Ndala, Joseph, Gelhardt. Subs: Phillips, Belloumi, Akintola, Egan, Drameh, Famewo, Williams, Destan, McCarthy. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Nunez, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Button, Kipre, Johnson, Young, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancashire).

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Stato added 19:05 - Nov 25

I have nothing bad to say about this line up but its not a positive thing how predictable our line up is becoming with several posters having predicting this line up dispite 6 changes. I'm not into McKenna as much of most on here but one thing getting me going is the rubbish he spouts about picking teams to match the opposition strengths. that is clearly not the methodology at play and it's about time it was called out at a press conference. 8

BangaloreBlues added 19:11 - Nov 25

An easy three points...for Hull! -1

TimmyH added 19:14 - Nov 25

Surprise surprise McAteer is back in, absolutely does not warrant it but I suppose it's keeping the owners happy that they haven't forked out £12M for nothing. 8

BangaloreBlues added 19:14 - Nov 25

Jesus Christ can you downvoters not notice a joke?

Chill the hell out! 1

blueboy1981 added 19:16 - Nov 25

OMG - half a team of changes / strangers again.

Celtic - do us a favour PLEASE. 2

Gdunkdafunk added 19:16 - Nov 25

Could tonight be McAteer's time to shine? Jacks time to shine from a start? Lets hope so, don't like the volume of changes but happy Nunez is starting. Hull play football, so it could be a great game. Come on you blues 0

DavoIPB added 19:27 - Nov 25

Since when. Has McAteer shined in his whole career apart from scoring against us. 2

armchaircritic59 added 19:28 - Nov 25

Well this is the 5th time I've said this so far, but come the final whistle, KM's either going to look clever, stupid or neither! I'm keeping a record of results of matches when we make 5 changes or more from the previous league game. So far KM is neither one thing or the other. Tonights game will tip it in one direction for now at least. Tis the season of rotation guys. 2

jas0999 added 19:32 - Nov 25

Predictable changes for an away game. Hopefully KM will earn his whopping salary tonight. Need to score early, otherwise will need to rely on a Plan B.



Only acceptable result against an injury hit Hull is three points. 0

