Six Changes For Town at Hull City
Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 19:00
Town have made six changes for this evening’s game against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.
Jacob Greaves returns at centre-half against his old club with Jens Cajuste in midfield and Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke the trio behind striker George Hirst.
Cedric Kipre, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli, former Tigers forward Jaden Philogene, Chuba Akpom, a Hull loanee early in his career, and Ivan Azon drop to the bench.
The home side make three changes with midfielder Matt Crooks suspended and John Egan and Enis Destan dropping to the bench, the latter having scored in the last two matches.
Darko Gyabi replaces Crooks, Joel Ndala comes in for Destan, while one-time Town trialist Semi Ajayi is at the centre of the defence for Egan. Ex-Blues loanee Brandon Williams is on the bench.
Hull City: Pandur, Giles, Hughes, Ajayi, Coyle (c), Gyabi, Slater, Hadziahmetovic, Ndala, Joseph, Gelhardt. Subs: Phillips, Belloumi, Akintola, Egan, Drameh, Famewo, Williams, Destan, McCarthy.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Nunez, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Button, Kipre, Johnson, Young, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancashire).
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.16 - Two Poems For The Price Of None by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, Ipswich left you wanting more, didn’t they? So I’ve taken it upon myself to give you more. It’s not the same as goals, but I like to do my bit. And these are free, let’s not forget!
Championship Preview: Hull City by ad_wilkin
Hull City, put down by many as relegation candidates before the start of the season, are defying the odds and are currently sat in the play-off places under Sergej Jakirovic, who is managing in England for the first time following spells with Kayserispor and Dinamo Zagreb.
Championship Preview: Wrexham by ad_wilkin
A touch of Hollywood comes to Portman Road this Saturday with the visit of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.15 - Ode To Cameron by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor Cameron Burgess. I decided to dedicate this poem to him rather than dwell on his two own goals against his former team. Well, sort of. I seem to have still mentioned them quite a lot.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.14 - Sexy Draws by The_Flashing_Smile
Bit late, soz. I made some notes about domination last week, and much like Ipswich, failed to finish them off. Oo-er missus.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]