Hull City 0-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 21:48 Second-half goals from Marcelino Nunez and Chuba Akpom saw Town to a 2-0 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium to see the Blues up to fourth in the Championship table. After a less than enthralling first half, Nunez broke the deadlock with a header on 69 and one-time Tigers loanee Akpom stabbed home his first goal for the club four minutes later to seal a third successive away win. Town made six changes from the team which drew 0-0 at home to Wrexham on Saturday. Jacob Greaves returned at centre-half against his old club with Jens Cajuste in midfield and Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke the trio behind striker George Hirst. Cedric Kipre, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli, former Tigers forward Jaden Philogene, Chuba Akpom, a Hull loanee early in his career, and Ivan Azon dropped to the bench. The home side made three changes with midfielder Matt Crooks suspended and John Egan and Enis Destan dropping to the bench, the latter having scored in the last two matches. Darko Gyabi replaced Crooks and Joel Ndala came in for Destan, while one-time Town trialist Semi Ajayi was at the centre of the defence for Egan. Ex-Blues loanee Brandon Williams was on the bench. The Blues started positively with the Tigers making a few early errors at the back but with Town equally untidy and unable to profit. Hull struck the game’s first effort in the 12th minute, Joe Gelhardt having evidently watched the Scotland-Denmark game and trying an audacious effort from not far inside the Blues’ half which worried Christian Walton for a moment before the Town keeper saw it fly well wide. A minute later, Hull number one Ivor Pandur took too long over kicking the ball out and referee Lewis Smith awarded the Blues a corner, as per the new rule introduced ahead of this season. On 21, with the game continuing in the scruffy manner in which it had started and the Blues still to manage a shot on target, Cajuste was booked for a late tackle on Ajayi after he had been sold short by a pass on halfway. Seven minutes later, the Tigers went very close to going in front. A cross was knocked out to Ndala on the edge of the area and the Manchester City loanee struck a low shot which Walton did well to get down and across to and push onto his right post and wide. As the game reached the half-hour mark, Gelhardt was yellow-carded for jumping into Greaves and catching him in the head with an arm. Moments later, Cajuste lost possession on halfway, Greaves, who still looked affected by Gelhardt’s challenge, threw himself into a tackle but missed both Gyabi and the ball, before Joseph scuffed wide from not far outside the area. The Blues struck their first shot of the game in the 36th minute, McAteer seeing some space to the right of the box after a spell of Town possession around the Hull area before sending an effort over.

Gelhardt hit straight at Walton from distance on 41, then within a minute Gyabi belted an effort so high it reached the back row of the stand behind the goal, summing up the quality of the half overall. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Cajuste was caught by Hull skipper Lewie Coyle’s followthrough as the defender cleared, the Sweden international immediately holding his knee, a concern given the midfielder’s history with knee problems. After treatment on the pitch, he carried on until the whistle but without looking very comfortable. A half lacking in quality from both sides with chances surprisingly rare given the teams’ form and goalscoring this season. Town were largely in control but with too many passes or touches going astray and moves breaking down before getting into a dangerous area, and even when getting into potentially dangerous positions the Blues unable to carve out an opening. Hull had the only real chance of the half when Ndala forced Walton to make the period’s only save. Given the injury just before the break, it was little surprise that Cajuste made way ahead of the restart, Taylor taking over in the centre of midfield. On 51, Gelhardt brought the ball into the area on the right under the attention of Leif Davis and went to ground claiming a foul along with the home fans. Referee Smith waved away the protests, as he did again moments when a Greaves header struck Taylor on the back on the edge of the box. Tigers left-back Ryan Giles was booked a minute later for a foul on Nunez on the Town right. The Chilean whipped in a low free-kick to the near post which McAteer flicked over the bar. As the hour approached, the Blues, who had been perhaps even more lacklustre since the break, finally began to threaten more consistently, Clarke and Davis exchanging passes on the edge on the left before the former Sunderland man’s shot was blocked after some inventive approach play down the left. The Blues kept it in the danger area but Nunez failed to find McAteer with a pass on the right of the box, Giles intercepting. Hull made a double change, Ndala and Amir Hadziahmetovic replaced by Destan and Mohamed Belloumi. Town made a triple switch on 67, Clarke, Hirst and McAteer making way for Philogene, Akpom, as the number nine, and Walle Egeli. Two minutes after their changes, the Blues went in front. Philogene, who along with Akpom was booed by his old fans, looped a fairly hopeful cross which beat Hull central defender Charlie Hughes and reached smallest man on the pitch Nunez, who had been left by marker Joseph, and the former Norwich man nodded his third goal of the season into the net. On 72, the Blues counter-attacked four against two with Nunez on the ball but the goalscorer shot against a defender when a pass to any of his teammates would have been a better option. Seconds later, Akpom looked certain to score but Hughes blocked his strike, then Pandur saved Darnell Furlong’s rebound from the right, batting the ball behind. And from the resultant corner, the Blues doubled their lead. Skipper Dara O’Shea’s header was saved, the loose ball fell to Walle Egeli, who stabbed towards goal and Akpom turned his first goal for the club over the line from a matter of inches. Hull protested vehemently that their one-time loanee was offside, a member of their staff picking up a booking, and in real time they looked to have a case, but video evidence indicated the linesman got it right. After Hull had swapped captain Coyle and Joseph for Cody Drameh and David Akintola, Town went looking for further goals and on 79 Philogene brought the ball in on the left of the box before smashing a shot against the post and away from goal on the other side. The Blues made their final change in the 83rd minute, Ben Johnson replacing Nunez to a big ovation from the Town fans. Greaves was cautioned for a foul on Gelhardt, before O’Shea was pole-axed by a Furlong clearance from about a yard away as four additional minutes were announced, but was able to carry on. In injury time, Gelhardt struck a low shot, the Tigers’ first effort on goal since the break, which Walton claimed comfortably to ironic cheers from the Town support behind the goal. The Blues saw out the remaining minutes to secure their third away win on the bounce, while claiming their first clean sheet on the road in 27 games in all competitions. It was far from a vintage performance with the first half particularly scrappy but Town had begun to look more dangerous around the hour mark with the goals coming in the period following the substitutions, as has so often been the case under Kieran McKenna. Nunez will have enjoyed his first headed goal for the club, while Akpom will be relieved as much as delighted to have opened his Town account. The win, the Blues’ third at Hull’s current home and their first in the Championship here since 2007, moves Town up to fourth position, three points from the top two with a game in hand, ahead of further away trips to Oxford United on Friday and Blackburn Rovers next Tuesday. Hull City: Pandur, Giles, Hughes, Ajayi, Coyle (c) (Drameh 78), Gyabi, Slater, Hadziahmetovic (Belloumi 64), Ndala (Destan 64), Joseph (Akintola 79), Gelhardt. Unused: Phillips, Egan, Famewo, Williams, McCarthy. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste (Taylor 46), McAteer (Walle Egeli 66), Nunez (Johnson 83), J Clarke (Philogene 66), Hirst (Akpom 66). Unused: Button, Kipre, Young, Azon. Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancashire). Att: 21,271.

Photo: Matchday Images



LWNR1973 added 21:51 - Nov 25



And the ‘one trick pony’ does it again. What a manager, what a squad! 8

bringonbrazil added 21:51 - Nov 25

4th? Very happy with that.

Team still got so much potential for improvement.

But the table never lies. Can be a great season.

Had the misfortune of the dullest ever commentators on Sky Sports…at least pretend you know the players names! 6

Saxonblue74 added 21:52 - Nov 25

What happened? Did we win? I fell asleep! 6

atty added 21:52 - Nov 25

Excellent. Clean sheet, away win. 4 pts from 6. Doing it the hard way. 5

Tractorboy58 added 21:53 - Nov 25

Good win in the end but would still like us play with a quicker tempo and also Akpom as centre forward 8

oioihardy added 21:53 - Nov 25

Learn from this mckenna play your best players in their best positions in the 10 and 9 and you might actually get some results

Stop with your pointless chopping and changing the 10 . Nunez has scored more than any other player from that position. Probably means thats your best player for that position then doesn't it . Stop being a mug

Sounds harsh but its the truth

Also akpom has all the correct ability to play a st .try him there .

Akpom isn't a 10 and its not his fault hes being played there . People ease off him his best position is being a 9 or playing with another striker up top with him like he did at boro . Give him a chance in the 9 he will be decent 8

Saxonblue74 added 21:53 - Nov 25

Yes Bringonbrazil, Town and commentary could have cured any insomniac tonight 2

BobbyPetta11 added 21:54 - Nov 25

McAteer’s best game in a Town shirt you can clearly see there’s a real player there, and with the right coaching he’ll only get better.



Greaves, O’Shea and Matusiwa were fantastic.



On the other hand, Cajuste just can’t seem to get going. It almost looks like he doesn’t fancy it at all.



Amazing what a couple of days can do. Now let’s make sure we don’t struggle against the low block on Friday. Another win, and no international break in sight. 3

blueboy1981 added 21:54 - Nov 25

Credit due to all - any Away Win is a Good One.

Now lets see the same team for the next game, instead of keep changing.

They’ve proved tonight second half they deserve that.

-6

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 21:56 - Nov 25

Nervy first half. Much better second. Second goal was onside. Great result in the end. Bring on Oxford. COYB! 3

Gforce added 21:56 - Nov 25

Well certainly a game of two half's.1st half very poor,slow ponderous, no intensity, both Hirst and Mcateer very poor.

Second half much improved, subs again making the difference. Philogene, Akpom and Taylor were excellent, but the whole team much improved on the 1st half.

Also Town fans unbelievable, two thousand away on a Tuesday night,fantastic support.

Same again Friday please ! 8

philpott2 added 21:57 - Nov 25

Shocking...

Awful....

Slow....

Dreadful touch our forward players....

Static...

Sideways and backwards passes....

Incapable of getting a shot away....

Yet we somehow managed to score two goals, keep a clean sheet, and win. -11

ITFC_1994 added 21:57 - Nov 25

Jeeeeeez..... woeful for 75 mins then the subs changed the game. Its a little annoying but the Philogene / Clarke rotation seems to work a treat.... whenever the one who starts can't get going the other one comes on and changes the game. Great cross for the Nunez goal!! Nunez was also poor for 75 but didn't stop trying and was a good goal- chaplin-esque in that position.



Hirst is painful to watch at the moment and really pleased McKenna has finally put Akpom up top, his best position! Should be first choice there going forward....



How are we 4th?? Could be second by the weekend...and nowhere near our best yet! Then we just have to beat Cov twice in december to reel them back in ;) ... have we seen one decent side in the league yet???



Would have been total meltdown if that finished 0-0, just goes to show, fine margins!!



COYB

8

Broadbent23 added 21:58 - Nov 25

Back in the play-offs. Played some nice football but for an hour we huffed and puffed towards their penalty box. Then tactical genius KMc brought on the subs. Our two goals were soft but doesn't matter. Three points in the bag and 4th place. Keep it going lads. MoM Walton for a confident game. 1

number8 added 22:05 - Nov 25

Matusiwa Pure quality!! 5

warktheline added 22:06 - Nov 25

Let’s hear it from you moaners ? One trick pony blah blah blah!.. amazing 3 points against a side with a terrific home record! 0

Gcon added 22:06 - Nov 25

Is that the same disingenuous Blueboy that was hoping Celtic would take our manager before the game?...We see you! 1

TownSupporter added 22:09 - Nov 25

Good win in the end.



Painful 60 odd minute watch and subs turned it around.



Few players didn’t play well and were rescued by the subs.



Good to see Akpom score.



Walktheline you are just as bad as those you criticise all the time. Just an online bully. 5

ITFCSG added 22:10 - Nov 25

Start Taylor and play Akpom as a 9 instead of Hirst



Cajuste, what has happened to him recently, seems miles off 4

dirtydingusmagee added 22:11 - Nov 25

''funny old game'' didnt think we would come away with 3 points to be honest, and until the subs came on it looked unlikely , but here we are at last up in playoffs position , NOW we must get down to the real nitty gritty and make sure we dont let it slip . Well done all . coyb 5

Dissboyitfc added 22:13 - Nov 25

3 points clean sheet up to 4th, do you feel embarrassed blueboy by the constant drivel you spout!



sign of a good team taking all 3 points when you dont play well. The subs made all the difference! 1

chepstowblue added 22:14 - Nov 25

Considering we were absolutely pathetic for 45mins, this is a very good result. It's impossible to be convinced by us when for the majority of the game I'm struggling to stay awake. Being decidedly average but getting positive results is a gift I guess. 3

TimmyH added 22:16 - Nov 25

Glad we got the win but lets not kid ourselves for 55/60 minutes that was pretty turgid stuff not just by us but Hull as well (says a lot about the Championship that they were in the top 6)... a bit of quality very now and then is proving the difference but playing as a team and McK with a clear vision on how he wants us to play is very much under scrutiny.



Another clean sheet so maybe that's something to be optimistic about...another good one by O'Shea again. Onto Oxford and hopefully a decent performance.

4

Northstandveteran added 22:20 - Nov 25

This has to be the poorest quality championship in many years.



We've been average this season yet are close to the top two.







Long may it continue!



Blue army! 11

