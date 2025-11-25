McKenna: Cajuste Rolled Ankle
Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 22:38
Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Jens Cajuste rolled his ankle just before half-time during tonight’s 2-0 win at Hull City.
The Sweden international was replaced at the break having been in obvious pain after being caught by Lewie Coyle’s followthrough as the Tigers skipper cleared the ball.
“He’s in a boot, he’s rolled his ankle in some way or the other, so we’ll have to see how serious it is,” McKenna said.
The on-loan Napoli midfielder would appear unlikely to be involved in Friday evening’s game away against Oxford United.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
