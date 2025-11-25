McKenna: Cajuste Rolled Ankle

Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 22:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Jens Cajuste rolled his ankle just before half-time during tonight’s 2-0 win at Hull City. The Sweden international was replaced at the break having been in obvious pain after being caught by Lewie Coyle’s followthrough as the Tigers skipper cleared the ball. “He’s in a boot, he’s rolled his ankle in some way or the other, so we’ll have to see how serious it is,” McKenna said. The on-loan Napoli midfielder would appear unlikely to be involved in Friday evening’s game away against Oxford United.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



bluelad7 added 22:51 - Nov 25

Swift recovery please. Everyone is needed as today proved. Negative “mass rotation” moaners……let KcMK do his job. 6

RobITFC added 22:52 - Nov 25

Cam Humphrey to shine! 0

BlueArmy999 added 23:00 - Nov 25

Cam stepped in back when we was in league one and did a fine job, did not look one bit out of place. Let the boy step up. He’s one of our own … 2

BrockleyBlue78 added 23:17 - Nov 25

The same Cam who was weak against Bromley?! 0

