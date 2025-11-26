Young Duo Join Sudbury On Loan

Wednesday, 26th Nov 2025 10:55

Blues youngsters Daniel Babb and Jackson Nsofor have joined AFC Sudbury on a month’s loan.

The duo made their debuts for the Southern League Premier Central side in last night’s 3-3 draw at Royston Town.

Forward Nsofor (below), 17, recently completed a spell with Needham Market, while Irish U19 international right-back Babb (above), 19, is on loan for the first time.





Photo: TWTD