Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Young Duo Join Sudbury On Loan
Wednesday, 26th Nov 2025 10:55

Blues youngsters Daniel Babb and Jackson Nsofor have joined AFC Sudbury on a month’s loan.

The duo made their debuts for the Southern League Premier Central side in last night’s 3-3 draw at Royston Town.

Forward Nsofor (below), 17, recently completed a spell with Needham Market, while Irish U19 international right-back Babb (above), 19, is on loan for the first time.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025