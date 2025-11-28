U18s Host Brighton

Friday, 28th Nov 2025 10:09 Town’s U18s host Brighton & Hove Albion at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). David Wright and Matt Pooley’s side remain bottom of U18 Premier League South but a victory over the Seagulls, who are four places and seven points ahead of them, could move them in front of Norwich City, who are at Reading.

Photo: TWTD



