Blues Supporting Ipswich City of Culture Bid

Friday, 28th Nov 2025 15:04

Town have announced they are supporting Ipswich’s bid to become the UK City of Culture 2029.

The town has now pledged to make the bid with a long-list set to be finalised by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in February.

The winning bid will receive £10 million to deliver a programme which seeks to celebrate and support communities using culture as a catalyst for transformation.

Those that make the long-list with receive £60,000 from the government to assist with the bidding process, while the three reaching the shortlist but missing out will be handed £125,000 to move on aspects of their bids.

The Blues say they will be working closely with the town’s Labour MP Jack Abbott, along with Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central, as well as the likes of Dance East, Brighten the Corners and the New Wolsey Theatre Company.

CEO and chairman Mark Ashton told the Town website: “As a club we are excited to be supporting Ipswich’s bid to become UK City of Culture in 2029.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to represent the town and Suffolk and see that responsibility as an important one, with this opportunity to highlight everything that is good about Ipswich something we can all fully get behind.”

Speaking last month, MP Abbott said: “A City of Culture bid will attract more visitors, investment and new jobs, while supporting and celebrating local artists, venues and organisations that make our town special. It’s about boosting opportunities, ambition, and pride too.

“Our town has so much talent. This competition gives us the chance to show that to the whole country and I'm determined to make sure our story is heard.”

Bradford is the 2025 City of Culture with Hull, Derry/Londonderry and Coventry the previous holders of the title, which is awarded every four years, since it was instigated in 2017.





Photo: Action Images