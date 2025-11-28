Four Changes For Town at Oxford
Friday, 28th Nov 2025 19:03
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes as the Blues target their first ever away league victory over Oxford United (Sky Sports, KO 8pm).
Cedric Kipre replaces Jacob Greaves at the heart of the defence, Jack Taylor comes in for Jens Cajuste, who hasn’t travelled having suffered an ankle injury at Hull on Tuesday, in midfield and Sindre Walle Egeli and Jaden Philogene return on the right and left respectively for Kasey McAteer and Jack Clarke.
Aside from Cajuste, all those dropping out of the XI are on the bench, while Cameron Humphreys comes into the 20-man squad.
Oxford make two changes from their 1-1 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday with wingers Filip Krastev and Stan Mills, the son of former Canaries full-back Danny Mills, coming into the team for Tyler Goodrham, who is a sub, and Hidde ter Avest, who is absent from the squad. Ex-Town left-back Greg Leigh is on the bench.
Oxford: Cumming, Long, Brown, Vaulks, Helik (c), M Harris, L Harris, De Keepsmaecker, Mills, Currie, Krastev. Subs: Ingram, Placheta, Romeny, Prelec, Goodrham, Bradshaw, Leigh, Lankshear, Davies.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Johnson, McAteer, Greaves, Akpom, Humphreys, Azon, J Clarke. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).
Photo: Matchday Images, and Action Images and MI News via Reuters
