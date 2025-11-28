Four Changes For Town at Oxford

Friday, 28th Nov 2025 19:03 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes as the Blues target their first ever away league victory over Oxford United (Sky Sports, KO 8pm). Cedric Kipre replaces Jacob Greaves at the heart of the defence, Jack Taylor comes in for Jens Cajuste, who hasn’t travelled having suffered an ankle injury at Hull on Tuesday, in midfield and Sindre Walle Egeli and Jaden Philogene return on the right and left respectively for Kasey McAteer and Jack Clarke. Aside from Cajuste, all those dropping out of the XI are on the bench, while Cameron Humphreys comes into the 20-man squad. Oxford make two changes from their 1-1 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday with wingers Filip Krastev and Stan Mills, the son of former Canaries full-back Danny Mills, coming into the team for Tyler Goodrham, who is a sub, and Hidde ter Avest, who is absent from the squad. Ex-Town left-back Greg Leigh is on the bench. Oxford: Cumming, Long, Brown, Vaulks, Helik (c), M Harris, L Harris, De Keepsmaecker, Mills, Currie, Krastev. Subs: Ingram, Placheta, Romeny, Prelec, Goodrham, Bradshaw, Leigh, Lankshear, Davies. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Johnson, McAteer, Greaves, Akpom, Humphreys, Azon, J Clarke. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).

Photo: Matchday Images, and Action Images and MI News via Reuters



PavlovsCat added 19:06 - Nov 28

Phil, you dropped Leif! 1

ipswichboi added 19:10 - Nov 28

4 nil 0

BuckieBlue added 19:18 - Nov 28

Few things in our favour tonight. Not far for an evening trip (for team and fans), psychologically the knowledge that a win takes us second and now we've got an extra day to prepare for Blackburn.

PS Online the other day I saw a Coventry fan say we're the team they fear catching them the most. Nice to be feared/respected. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:20 - Nov 28

Not the nicest of places to go small cramped little ground difficult to play attacking flowing football. I think we are better equipped to play their this time as we defend much better go for a two one victory. 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:21 - Nov 28

Ok, my team prediction on another article wasn't too bad. I did have four changes including the enforced one as above. I did have Taylor, Egeli and Philiogene coming back, but Egeli in the " 10 ".



My only gripe tonight is the continued rotation at the cente of defence. Nothing against either Kipre or Greaves. I've always thought a settled back line is the base of a successful side, and central defenders don't generally put the hard yards in like other positions. Well it's KM's choice and if we come back with three points, as I believe we should, I'll respect it. 0

Gforce added 19:29 - Nov 28

Fairly happy with that line up,although would have liked to see Akpom given a chance as the main striker. 0

gosblue added 19:29 - Nov 28

Pavlova Cat: that's how confident we are. 4-0 to 10-man Towen. O'Shea must be due a goal after missing a few.COYB. 0

Tedray added 19:30 - Nov 28

it is a funny business this rotation lark. Up front whoever plays know that they will probably only have about approx 65 minutes to contend with. However regarding key players like O shea,Davis and Matu siwa they are called upon every game for the full 90 minutes and even more as we do not appear to have the resources to rest them.I just hope that these three can keep going and somehow remain free of injury which is rather a tall ask. 0

PacittiJohn added 19:32 - Nov 28

Good team selection. Glad to see Nunez in the 10 role. 0

