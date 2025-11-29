|Oxford United 2 v 1 Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Friday, 28th November 2025 Kick-off 20:00
Rowett: A Big Effort, a Big Performance
Saturday, 29th Nov 2025 11:13
Oxford United manager Gary Rowett felt his team needed their 2-1 victory over the Blues at the Kassam Stadium having dropped into the bottom three earlier in the week, and despite last night’s result believes Town will be in the mix for promotion come the end of the season.
Mark Harris pounced on an Azor Matusiwa error on 24 to give the U’s the lead, before Leif Davis volleyed a 53rd-minute leveller for Town, who at that point looked well set to come from behind to win for the first time since the 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Portman Road in March 2024.
However, the Blues were guilty of committing too many men forward in the 77th minute and Przemyslaw Placheta grabbed a winning goal on the counter-attack for the home side, who as a result moved up to 19th ahead of today’s matches.
“I thought it was a big effort, big performance,” Rowett said. “I thought early on we pushed them pretty well and then they settled into that little rhythm of making it hard for you to get out and put enough pressure on, and they have a lot of the ball and they back you up.
“They’re very good at building one side and switching to the other side constantly, and they did it to good effect, but without necessarily creating lots and lots of big chances. A very talented team, so I was quite pleased with that.
“Of course, we scored the goal and got in at half-time, and I have to say I was really disappointed with the goal we conceded.
“We get blocked too easily. It was a good finish, but it was too easy a goal to concede and at that moment then I felt there was a real decision to make, a real question for the players - do they sit in and just hang onto a point, and it was the same on the sideline, or do we show a little bit of quality and ambition and character and make changes? Not only off the bench, but also change the way that we were playing.
“And I thought we actually stepped up really well. I thought for 10 or 15 minutes we were the better team after that and actually started to show a little bit more energy, and thankfully we got the goal to show for it.”
He added: “To win the game tonight, we needed that a little bit having dropped into the bottom three. I think we needed that win.
“I think everyone got behind it, I thought the crowd got behind it, I thought the players got behind it, I thought there was really good energy in the stadium.”
Rowett and Blues manager Kieran McKenna studied for their UEFA Pro Licence together and the Oxford boss has a lot of time for his Town counterpart.
“He’s a good guy, Kieran. I had a brief chat with him beforehand. I’ve been so impressed with the way that he’s gone about his job,” he said.
“They’ll probably feel that tonight’s result is a little bit of a stinger for them, but that’s always the challenge when you’ve got to go so quickly, the games hinge on fine margins, don’t they? And I think the margin went for us tonight with the goal and I’m really, really pleased.
Rowett fully expects the Blues, who remain without a league win away against Oxford United in their history, to be among the challengers for promotion back to the top flight.
“Absolutely, they’re really well coached, really well organised, they’ve got very good options,” he continued.
“It’s a tough division but I do feel the top end of the division isn’t perhaps quite as outstanding as it has been.
“Of course, Coventry have been the team that have shown that at the moment, so I definitely feel there’s an opportunity for Ipswich to get up there in the mix.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients by The_Flashing_Smile
Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.
Championship Preview: Oxford United by ad_wilkin
This is now the busiest period of games. Spare a thought for the Town players as they face Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday games but also spare a thought for me trying to get these out on time!
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.16 - Two Poems For The Price Of None by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, Ipswich left you wanting more, didn’t they? So I’ve taken it upon myself to give you more. It’s not the same as goals, but I like to do my bit. And these are free, let’s not forget!
Championship Preview: Hull City by ad_wilkin
Hull City, put down by many as relegation candidates before the start of the season, are defying the odds and are currently sat in the play-off places under Sergej Jakirovic, who is managing in England for the first time following spells with Kayserispor and Dinamo Zagreb.
Championship Preview: Wrexham by ad_wilkin
A touch of Hollywood comes to Portman Road this Saturday with the visit of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]