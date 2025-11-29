Thomas Set to Add to Jamaica Caps

Saturday, 29th Nov 2025 13:47

Ipswich Town Women’s striker Natasha Thomas could win her fifth senior international cap later today when Jamaica face Dominica at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, the first step on a long road towards qualification for the 2027 World Cup (KO 7pm).

Last month, Thomas won her fourth senior cap and scored her first international goal as the Reggae Girlz won 4-1 away against Trinidad & Tobago in a friendly.

Also in Jamaica’s CONCACAF W Championship qualification group are Guyana, Nicaragua and Antigua & Barbuda.

The winners will go through to the CONCACAF W Championship in November 2026 with four teams then going directly into the World Cup finals, which will be held in Brazil in June and July 2027, and two more into intercontinental play-offs.

Elsewhere, Blues keeper Natalia Negri was an unused sub for England's U23s in their 1-0 victory over Norway in Manchester on Thursday, while defender Megan Wearing was also left on the bench throughout as Scotland's U23s were defeated 2-0 in Belgium.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect