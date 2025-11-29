U18s Beaten By Brighton

Saturday, 29th Nov 2025 14:17

Town’s U18s were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Playford Road this morning.

Henry Kasvosve put the visitors in front in the 17th minute and Jackson Morby added a second two minutes after the break.

Lenny O’Sullivan pulled one back for the Blues’ youngsters, who remain bottom of the U18 Premier League South, in the 78th minute.

Town included 17-year-old Tyler Martin in their XI, a right winger who has been with Liverpool since the U14s.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers, O’Sullivan, Longwe (Brentnall 73), Wilkinson, Sains (Olawole 46), Martin, Wood (c), Pedder (Burton-Yurevich 92), Eze (Enkotosia 65), Adetiba. Unused: Twyman.





Photo: TWTD