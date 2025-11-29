Two Goals and Two Assists For Thomas in Jamaica Goal-Fest
Saturday, 29th Nov 2025 21:15
Natasha Thomas scored twice and picked up two assists as Jamaica smashed Dominica 18-0 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia in the Reggae Girlz’ first CONCACAF W Championship qualification group match, their first step on the road to the World Cup.
Thomas, 29, came on in the 69th minute for Khadija Shaw, who had bagged a hat-trick, with the scoreline 11-0.
Town’s all-time appearance-maker and top scorer, who was winning her fifth full cap netted on 86 and 88 to take her international goals tally to three and assisted in the 89th and 92nd minutes.
The margin of victory is Jamaica’s biggest in a World Cup qualification match.
Also in Jamaica’s CONCACAF W Championship group are Guyana, Nicaragua and Antigua & Barbuda.
The winners will go through to the CONCACAF W Championship in November 2026 with four teams then going directly into the World Cup finals, which will be held in Brazil in June and July 2027, and two more into intercontinental play-offs.
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients by The_Flashing_Smile
Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.
Championship Preview: Oxford United by ad_wilkin
This is now the busiest period of games. Spare a thought for the Town players as they face Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday games but also spare a thought for me trying to get these out on time!
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.16 - Two Poems For The Price Of None by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, Ipswich left you wanting more, didn’t they? So I’ve taken it upon myself to give you more. It’s not the same as goals, but I like to do my bit. And these are free, let’s not forget!
Championship Preview: Hull City by ad_wilkin
Hull City, put down by many as relegation candidates before the start of the season, are defying the odds and are currently sat in the play-off places under Sergej Jakirovic, who is managing in England for the first time following spells with Kayserispor and Dinamo Zagreb.
Championship Preview: Wrexham by ad_wilkin
A touch of Hollywood comes to Portman Road this Saturday with the visit of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]