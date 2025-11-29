Two Goals and Two Assists For Thomas in Jamaica Goal-Fest

Saturday, 29th Nov 2025 21:15

Natasha Thomas scored twice and picked up two assists as Jamaica smashed Dominica 18-0 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia in the Reggae Girlz’ first CONCACAF W Championship qualification group match, their first step on the road to the World Cup.

Thomas, 29, came on in the 69th minute for Khadija Shaw, who had bagged a hat-trick, with the scoreline 11-0.

Town’s all-time appearance-maker and top scorer, who was winning her fifth full cap netted on 86 and 88 to take her international goals tally to three and assisted in the 89th and 92nd minutes.

The margin of victory is Jamaica’s biggest in a World Cup qualification match.

Also in Jamaica’s CONCACAF W Championship group are Guyana, Nicaragua and Antigua & Barbuda.

The winners will go through to the CONCACAF W Championship in November 2026 with four teams then going directly into the World Cup finals, which will be held in Brazil in June and July 2027, and two more into intercontinental play-offs.





Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect