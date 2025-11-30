Matusiwa: Mistakes Are Part of the Game

Sunday, 30th Nov 2025 13:35

Blues midfielder Azor Matusiwa has commented on his error which led to Oxford United’s opening goal in Friday’s 2-1 defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

The Dutchman, a starter in all bar one of Town’s Championship games so far, missing the defeat to Charlton through suspension, scuffed a pass back towards keeper Christian Walton, gifting the ball to Oxford striker Mark Harris, who scored at the second attempt after Walton had stopped his initial effort.

“Mistakes are unfortunately part of the game,” Matusiwa, who joined the club from French side Rennes for £7.8 million in the summer, wrote on Instagram.

“Taking it as a man and gonna continue to improve. Thank you all for travelling.”

The defeat left the Blues still looking for an away league victory over the U’s in 13 attempts.

Town’s last win in a league competition in Oxford was a 4-1 success over Oxford City in the Southern Amateur League back in February 1913.





Photo: Matchday Images