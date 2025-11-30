Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Matusiwa: Mistakes Are Part of the Game
Sunday, 30th Nov 2025 13:35

Blues midfielder Azor Matusiwa has commented on his error which led to Oxford United’s opening goal in Friday’s 2-1 defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

The Dutchman, a starter in all bar one of Town’s Championship games so far, missing the defeat to Charlton through suspension, scuffed a pass back towards keeper Christian Walton, gifting the ball to Oxford striker Mark Harris, who scored at the second attempt after Walton had stopped his initial effort.

“Mistakes are unfortunately part of the game,” Matusiwa, who joined the club from French side Rennes for £7.8 million in the summer, wrote on Instagram.

“Taking it as a man and gonna continue to improve. Thank you all for travelling.”

The defeat left the Blues still looking for an away league victory over the U’s in 13 attempts.

Town’s last win in a league competition in Oxford was a 4-1 success over Oxford City in the Southern Amateur League back in February 1913.


Photo: Matchday Images



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 13:38 - Nov 30
You are forgiven the odd mistake. You've been one of our best performers this season. Keep up the good work!
ringwoodblue added 13:39 - Nov 30
Azor has been immense in the vast majority of games for us so you can’t criticise him for the odd mistake. We lost the game because of poor performances all over the pitch and Oxford seemed to want it more than us.
kpblues added 13:51 - Nov 30
For me player of the year so far.

What a bargain
TimmyH added 14:00 - Nov 30
He's been one of our better acquisitions this summer but that's not saying a lot...our central midfield needs to improve like other departments in the side, no goals and only 3 assists between the lot of them.
Westy added 14:28 - Nov 30
Everyone will make the odd mistake. Our main issue was the 'team' playing as individuals and poor finishing although George Hirst was unlucky - 1% more on the shot with the outside of his boot and it would have crossed the line before the spin took it away. More than anything this season, it's not taking our chances that have really cost us, but at least we are creating them.
carsey added 14:35 - Nov 30
That's all very well but if their first thought was to go forwards instead of backwards or sideways it wouldn't have happened.
shakytown added 14:55 - Nov 30
Im not worried about the odd mistake but i am about our slow boring build up and lack of creativity and the seeming inability to change things up to break teams down. Our play is starting to resemble muckball.
