Town Women to Face AFC Portchester in FA Cup

Sunday, 30th Nov 2025 22:28

Ipswich Town Women will face AFC Portchester away in round three of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The Hampshire club, currently fifth in the Southern Region Women's Football League, the fifth tier of women’s football, beat fourth-tier Worthing 4-1 at home this afternoon in their second-round tie, the game having been postponed last Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The third-round tie will be played at the OnSite Group Stadium on Sunday 14th December.





Photo: Action Images