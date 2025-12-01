Burns Could Return as U21s Host Leicester

Monday, 1st Dec 2025 10:28

Wes Burns could be back on the Portman Road turf this evening when Town’s U21s host Leicester City in the Premier League Cup (KO 7pm).

Burns, who turned 31 last week, ruptured his ACL at Liverpool in January and is close to a first-team return, playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the recent international break.

Speaking on Friday after the 2-1 defeat at Oxford United, manager Kieran McKenna said the Wales international “possibly” could be involved with the John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side this evening.

The U21s, who remain top of Premier League 2, are third in their Premier League Cup group after three games with the Foxes bottom of the table without a point.





Photo: Matchday Images