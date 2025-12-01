Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Burns Could Return as U21s Host Leicester
Monday, 1st Dec 2025 10:28

Wes Burns could be back on the Portman Road turf this evening when Town’s U21s host Leicester City in the Premier League Cup (KO 7pm).

Burns, who turned 31 last week, ruptured his ACL at Liverpool in January and is close to a first-team return, playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the recent international break.

Speaking on Friday after the 2-1 defeat at Oxford United, manager Kieran McKenna said the Wales international “possibly” could be involved with the John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side this evening.

The U21s, who remain top of Premier League 2, are third in their Premier League Cup group after three games with the Foxes bottom of the table without a point.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



GavTWTD added 10:30 - Dec 1
Great news. Could do with him giving us options down the right.
3

billlm added 10:42 - Dec 1
Good luck to him,
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025