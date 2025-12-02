Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 2nd Dec 2025 21:49 Sub Sindre Walle Egeli’s first goal for the club grabbed a last-gasp point for the Blues as they drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers in the restaging of the match abandoned in September. The Lancastrians went ahead in the 76th minute through Andri Gudjohnsen and looked to have seen out a deserved second Championship home win of the season until the Norwegian curled in a late leveller in the 94th minute. Town made five changes from the side which lost 2-1 at Oxford United on Friday. Into the team came Ashley Young, Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom, Jack Clarke, who was making his 50th league appearance for the Blues, and Ivan Azon with Darnell Furlong, Walle Egeli, Marcelino Nunez, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst all dropping to the bench. Jacob Greaves, sent off in the fixture curtailed in the 80th minute in September due to a waterlogged pitch, was also among the subs, as was Jens Cajuste, back in the 20-man squad following his ankle injury with Cameron Humphreys missing out. Blackburn named an unchanged team from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Wrexham but with club captain Todd Cantwell, who scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the first running of the game, back on the bench after a knee injury. Town began the game on the front foot as rain, perhaps a little ominously, began to fall. The sparse Rovers crowd made their thoughts regarding the EFL’s decision to replay the fixture clear in song in the opening minute. Blackburn created the first chance, Ryan Alebiosu crossing from the right and

Gudjohnsen heading down to one-time Rovers loanee Christian Walton’s left, the keeper claiming confidently. Within a minute, Alebiosu pulled back to Taylor Gardner-Hickman in space on the edge of the area but the former Birmingham man was closed down by Kipre and his shot looped over. On 14, McAteer was sent away on the right by Azor Matusiwa and sent a low ball across the edge of the six-yard box but too far in front of Azon. In the 19th minute, with the rain getting harder, and one or two players having been slipping since the start, Blues skipper Dara O’Shea made an important interception, heading a Ryoya Morishita cross from the right over the bar. Following the corner, the ball was sent back across from the right and Lewis Miller slid in at the far post but too late. Town got into a mess passing out from the goal-kick, Walton failing to find Taylor, who appeared to lose his footing as Alebiosu challenged but the former Arsenal youngster wildly missed the target with his shot. The majority of the game was by now being played in the Blues’ half and in the 26th minute Town lost possession and Kipre was forced to foul Yuki Ohashi just outside the area. The free-kick was wasted by Gardner-Hickman, who struck the wall with an effort which appeared to lack in any conviction. The Rovers fans loudly booed Akpom after he went down requiring treatment as the half-hour approached, referee Oliver Langford having already stopped play for a couple of Town head injuries. Once play restarted, Ryan Hedges cut back from the left to Morishita on the edge of the box but his effort was blocked by Jack Taylor.

Leif Davis hit Town’s first shot of the game in the 34th minute, following good work from McAteer, but sent the ball deep into the Rovers fans behind the goal. Three minutes later, Azon went much closer, moving to the front post as Davis’s right-sided corner was whipped in and flicking a header just over the bar. Town continued to give the ball away with all too great a regularity with Blackburn not that much better. On 39 Blackburn appealed for a penalty when Ohashi went to ground having lost control of the ball to Matusiwa as he burst into the area, referee Langford rightly waving away the protests. Two minutes from the scheduled end, Azon won a physical battle when very much second best and after his shot was blocked, the ball reached Clarke on the edge of the area and his strike deflected through for a corner. Following the flag-kick, the ball was sent back in and Rovers counter-attacked quickly, Morishita getting behind Matusiwa, who inadvertently clipped his ankles around 35 yards out to the left. Much to the anger of the home fans, referee Langford issued only a yellow card with the distance and Davis retreating at pace down the middle persuading him not to show a red. The free-kick was wasted and moments later the half ended with the Ewood Park support loudly booing referee Langford as he left the field. Having started positively, the Blues’ performance had drifted alarmingly with Rovers looking the more likely scorers for the most part. Town had been scruffy with the ball given away all too easily and having created little other than Azon’s flicked header from the corner. They also might well have ended the half with 10 men with plenty of referees seeing Matusiwa’s foul on Morishita as a red card offence rather than a yellow. It was little surprise that there were changes for the Blues at the break, Taylor and Azon making way for Cajuste and Nunez with Akpom moving into the number nine role. Town won an early corner which came to nothing, then Davis was booked for a foul on Gardner-Hickman, who then joined him for a late and painful-looking tackle on McAteer. Ten minutes after the restart, a deep Blackburn corner from the right was nodded back into the six-yard box by captain Sean McLoughlin and Kipre headed clear. On 56 Rovers swapped Adam Forshaw for Sidnei Tavares. Town had been little more threatening than in the first half but, just before the hour, Kipre strode forward into the area before hitting a shot which Aynsley Pears batted away. But Rovers had continued to look the more dangerous side and on 61 Walton was forced to save down at his post from McLoughlin’s back-post header, the home side winning another corner before the Blues were able to get out, referee Langford awarding a free-kick to Town for a foul on the edge of the box, halting a promising break. Gardner-Hickman blazed over from distance on 67, then Town made another double change, Hirst and Philogene replacing Akpom and McAteer with Clarke moving to the right. Four minutes later, Cantwell took over from Gardner-Hickman to a big cheer from the home fans and Moussa Baradji came on for Morishita. Rovers had looked the more threatening team throughout and in the 77th minute they went in front. A corner was whipped in from the left by Cantwell, George Pratt flicked it on towards the far post and Gudjohnsen lost his man to nod into the net. Ahead of the restart, the Iceland international was replaced by Makhtar Gueye and Hedges was swapped for Dion De Neve. Town set about looking for an equaliser, Walle Egeli taking over from Matusiwa with Clarke moving to number 10 and Nunez into midfield. On 82, Cajuste turned and shot on the edge of the area but sent the ball just over the bar. In the 86th minute, the Swedish international was fouled on the edge of the area, but Nunez hit the wall with the free-kick. The home side looked to be seeing out the final minutes but in the fourth and final minute of time added on, the Blues levelled. Nunez hit a long ball forward to Davis, who stumbled. Cajuste tapped to Philogene, who moved it across the 18-yard line to Clarke, who in turn fed Walle Egeli and the Norwegian curled a superb low shot past Pears and just inside the post to send the Town fans behind the goal wild. There was no time for Blackburn to respond and referee Langford blew his whistle to finally end the two-part fixture. In truth, the Blues can count themselves very fortunate not to have fallen to a second away defeat in five days Town were poor throughout with Blackburn, who went into the game with the second-worst home record in the division, would have deserved the three points had they hung on for a few seconds more. Having looked like they were getting into more of a rhythm and growing in confidence, the Blues’ recent performances have been disjointed with too many players still seemingly still trying to find their feet, both at the club and in their roles. Walle Egeli’s last-gasp equaliser claimed a point which sees Town move up to seventh, a point from the play-offs and five from the top two ahead of a home double-header against leaders Coventry on Saturday and fourth-placed Stoke next Wednesday. Blackburn: Pears, Alebiosu, Miller, McLoughlin (c), Pratt, Hedges (De Neve 78), Forshaw (Tavares 56), Gardner-Hickman (Cantwell 71), Morishita (Baradji 71), Ohashi, Gudjohnsen (Gueye 78). Unused: Michalski, Ribeiro, Henriksson, Atcheson. Town: Walton, Young, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa (Walle Egeli 80), Taylor (Cajuste 46), McAteer (Philogene 67), Akpom (Hirst 67), J Clarke, Azon (Nunez 46). Unused: Button, Furlong, Johnson, Greaves. Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands). Att: 13,142 (Town: 2,728). Photo: Reuters



BobbyPetta11 added 21:50 - Dec 2

McKenna looks like a man out of ideas — unable to turn this group of individuals into a functioning team.



The recruitment has been woeful. The league table tells its own story: we’re hovering around the playoff places, but we lack the quality to truly impose ourselves on this league.



I have a feeling Saturday could be one of those games we win just to give false hope. Then again, on the back of the last two performances, it could just as easily end in a 3–0 defeat. 21

ITFCSG added 21:50 - Dec 2

Absolutely dire, shocking football, last minute lucky equaliser doesn't paper over the cracks - team and manager still $hite, most expensive team in the entire EFL you are having a laugh. One dimensional walking football clueless team with no sense of urgency. Some players can't even be bothered to pass properly and McK's stubborness is making him look like the new Russell Martin. How much more of this cr@p are we going to put up with? I challenge you to say otherwise. 18

howsey51 added 21:51 - Dec 2

If the heavy squad rotation is intended to imbue the team with energy and drive… u don’t think it’s working… 18

bringonbrazil added 21:52 - Dec 2

Deserved nothing. Make those INDIVIDUALS walk the 257 miles home, carrying every ITFC fan. Woeful performance. 18

oioihardy added 21:53 - Dec 2

Papers over the cracks.

Not celebrating a point against them

Really poor week of results for us .



The media need to put pressure on mckenna and why he is so stubborn / arrogant/ stupid / scared to try a new system .

To keep playing the same way and expect to get a different result is stupid.



Sort it out mckenna or get gone .



I will praise he made subs in 45mins for once. But thats not enough

16

delias_cheesy_flaps added 21:53 - Dec 2

What a load of pony, we’re getting worse! 12

CustardCream added 21:53 - Dec 2

I love Ipswich Town and I have done since I can remember, but I don’t like this team at all and that’s coming from someone who has watched Balint Bajner, Larsen Toure and Jordan Spence play.



We are so one dimensional it’s painful. Everything that was good about the team of the last few years has been sucked out, only Leif and Hirst left and they look a shadow of what they were.



Tactically inept, no tempo, constant tinkering and no plan B.



The Hull game allowed some of the righteous ones on here to bemoan the ‘flouncers’ despite us being p1ss poor for 65+ minutes of it.



We were incredibly lucky tonight, Matusiwa lucky to avoid a red card and our first shot on target by someone other than Kipre took until the 94th minute (great finish though).



Coventry are going to hump us hard if we play like that on Saturday.



The one positive is Egeli is now off the mark and hopefully McKenna can see he is clear of McAteer. 21

WizardNinja added 21:54 - Dec 2

wow, another seriously worrying performance. I hate to say it but im just tired of watching this team play now. Our first shot on target was around the hour mark and by our centre back! McKenna really needs to stop with 5 plus changes every game , pick a best 11 and try it for a few games. Honestly dont know how Macateer is a professional footballer. Very lucky to grab a point at the end, happy for Egeli. 19

pablo123 added 21:54 - Dec 2

Dreadful performance 13

Bluewhiteboy added 21:54 - Dec 2

Squad rotation has been ridiculous. Got rid of good players and replaced with poorer. Terrible transfer window. 13

mehrad added 21:54 - Dec 2

Worst game we played all season. Not one of them deserve to wear the shirt. No passion, no guile, no vision. Coventry will roll us over. 8

TimmyH added 21:55 - Dec 2

Completely underwhelmed by a last second equaliser!...what went before I can't un-see, it was like McArthy-esque football but with this time with tons of money spent in doing so.

What manger starts Akpom, McAteer and Azon (3 players with little influence this season) and expects to get a result or even some flowing football...you have to earn starts!



Blackburn were not good and if they had any composure or quality in the final third they would have been more than 1-0 up...we were shocking and lucky to have all 10 on the field. Onto Coventry and about time some players woke up and played from the 1st minute with intensity. 14

Stato added 21:55 - Dec 2

Unchanged Blackburn running our fresh legs off the pitch just like Oxford did. Players selected like Young just to keep his morale up even though Furlong the much better option. Time running out for McKenna. 13

ITFC_1994 added 21:56 - Dec 2

Didn't think we would get an equaliser in a million years. At least that might give us a bit of confidence going into Cov.... pleased for Egeli...



BUT



That was horrific to watch. I'm just sick of the style, body language and lack of effort. I said to someone that Cajuste would be too lightweight for the championship last season and seems like I'm right.



It's clear what our best 11 is. Just stick to it for now Mckenna for christ sake.



It's so unwatchable. I'd prefer watching a dyche/moves style where we go long and win the first ball, more front foot... we are just awful to watch.



Hopefully cov coming at us might make Saturday more entertaining. Either that or we lose 5 nil.



Ahhh rant over (mainly because I've wasted an evening watching that shite agai) let's take the positives and try and build something... following that up with a win at Cov could be the catalyst for greater things.



Pretty hilarious that we scored a last minute winner after being one down though, after all the replay malarkey...



COYB 13

BlueRuin69 added 21:56 - Dec 2

Well done boys, stuck at it and gained a valuable point! Coyb -7

Gforce added 21:56 - Dec 2

For the first time ever,I actually felt sorry for the opposition, when we scored the late leveller.We deserved nothing from this game,we were truly awful in every aspect.

No passion,no fight ,no desire and very little cohesion.

For all the money we spent in the summer,we are somehow very average.

Be lucky to finish mid table at this rate. 18

cpaz97 added 21:57 - Dec 2

Couldn't travel in the end as felt too unwell. Wise decision.



Always said McCarthy football was boring and one dimensional, but this is more frustrating as we have players of real quality but tactically tonight was appalling.



McKenna really doesn't seem to have a plan B and looks like a man out of ideas. I'm certainly not in the McKenna out group but it must change otherwise footballing nature will take its course. 11

Nottsblue66 added 21:57 - Dec 2

Bobby pett11 & ITFCSG absolutely spot on terrible manager now has no idea to be picking up 5M a year he should hold his head in shame let's hear the same B**l-s**T out of his mouth this time 6

chepstowblue added 21:58 - Dec 2

It shouldn't paper over the cracks. We were bl**dy awful tonight. A top six finish would say more about the poor quality of the league this season rather than anything positive that we're doing. It's a tough watch, it's boring, it's predictable. I keep waiting for the team to prove me wrong. But the performances are sadly getting worse. 15

Saxonblue74 added 21:58 - Dec 2

Diabolical. 0-1 was too good for us, let alone stealing a point at the death. I've seen better quality of the ball from lge2 sides. To end the game with players out of position in a desperate attempt to salvage a point has to raise questions. Just look at the attacking quality running through our squad, how can they continue to dish up such dull, frustrating performances....and they seem to be getting worse! 11

SpiritOfJohn added 21:58 - Dec 2

Very sporting of us to try to recreate the situation in the abandoned game by going 1-0 down and doing our best to be reduced to 10 men. But Egeli's late strike also showed that we are capable of scoring a goal at any time, even if we were awful up to that point. One of my biggest concerns is that Leif Davis is still our best attacking player. When are the forwards - Akpom, Azon and Hirst - going to show up? 7

churchmans added 21:59 - Dec 2

Owners to ashton 'do you need more support?[money]

Ashton 'trust the process' lol for phuck sake what the hell has happened?? 3

htb added 22:01 - Dec 2

Truly horrendous. I respect McKenna for what he had done, but really starting to dislike this team. Not helped by the constant chopping and changing but it has no identity, slow predictable play and can’t seem to do the basics of passing and controlling the football. This and a number of other performances this year are unacceptable for a team that has cost this amount of money. The manager, players and those responsible for this recruitment need to take a long hard look at themselves. 8

AJW1971 added 22:01 - Dec 2

Not sure I can watch or listen to any more town games at the moment. I’m getting so angry at the abject performances im in danger of having a stroke 6

jas0999 added 22:01 - Dec 2

Blackburn had four home points before today. Very unlucky not to now have seven. Still, we are lucky to get a point, which is nowhere near good enough. Poor performance. Dreadful result against the joint worst home team in the division.



No doubt McKenna is under zero pressure. Mind boggling. The game in hand is gone. We are where we are which is nowhere near good enough. The highest paid manager in the championship fails again. Woeful result.



One point from Oxford and Blackburn. Off the back of nine straight home defeats and a ooor campaign this time round. Ashton needs to act. Now. 6

