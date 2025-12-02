Walle Egeli: Goal a Dream Come True But Disappointed With Result and Performance

Tuesday, 2nd Dec 2025 23:15 by Kallum Brisset

Sindre Walle Egeli described scoring his first goal for Town as a ‘dream come true’, but admitted the Blues are aware that the performance was not to their level.

The Norwegian teenager struck an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for Town on an uninspiring evening at Ewood Park after Andri Gudjohnsen had put Rovers ahead.

Walle Egeli, who spurned two first-half chances during the Blues’ defeat to Oxford United, says he always had the belief his goal would come and that he was pleased to share the moment with manager Kieran McKenna.

“It feels amazing and a dream come true to score my first goal, of course,” he said. “Disappointed about the result but we just have to move onto Saturday and train well.

“It was very good, to be honest. Those kinds of moments you work towards as a footballer.

“I’ve always scored goals in my career so I knew it would come at some point.

“I’ve had moments but I’ve not been stressed about it. I’ve probably been the guy who has been the most calm about it out of all the people in Ipswich, to be honest. I’ve not been trying to stress it, but I’m glad it finally came.

“I think he [McKenna] is proud of me. We’ve worked hard together so it’s nice to get this moment. The performance from the team, we know we’ll get better every week as it comes so we’re not fazed by that.

“A lot of congratulations. We’re a little bit disappointed with the result and the performance, but a lot of nice guys in the team and they’re all happy with me.”

Town were largely second best and did not look likely to claim an equaliser, which came after Leif Davis controlled a long ball forward and Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke combined in the box.

The draw at Ewood Park marked the fourth game of seven during a condensed period of just 22 days, but Walle Egeli says that is par for the course in the Championship.

He said: “A lot of work and that starts on the training ground. We need to reset now, focus and train hard.

“Of course we would like the three points in every game, but we know it’s not going to be the way. We always have to try and get the best result possible.

“The best teams also get points when they don’t play [well], so it’s something we can work on. It’s just getting back to the rhythm and I’m sure we’ll get there.

"Very intense and a lot of travelling, it’s not optimal but that’s the way the Championship is. You also want to play games as a footballer so it’s also a nice thing.

“A lot of travelling is not optimal, but that’s the way it is and we can’t do anything about it. We have great people doing the logistics so everything is smooth when we travel.

“It’s just a natural thing and you grow into it more as you play. My fitness has just got better since I’ve been here.

“I’ve been very happy with the minutes I’ve got so far. It’s a sign that I’m doing some good things so hopefully more to come.”

On the support from the travelling supporters, many of whom would have made the trip to Ewood Park for a second time, Walle Egeli added: “Crazy support from the fans once again. It’s amazing and it makes football more fun when you have so good fans.”

With the festive period approaching, the Norway international is looking forward to playing matches over Christmas for the first time, having not done so in his native Scandinavia.

Walle Egeli is also pleased to be returning to Portman Road on Saturday to face runaway leaders Coventry City, having faced three successive away matches during the last week.

“It’s different to play at Portman Road, it’s a crazy atmosphere,” the teenager said. “We’re looking forward to having a couple of games at home now.

“We’re looking forward to having it and having two good training days now. It can be a game that suits us very well so we’re up for it.

“It’s the first time I’ve played football during Christmas time, actually. There’s a lot of talking about it in Norway as everyone watches Boxing Day and everyone is excited to watch English football during Christmas time. I’m ready for it.”

Kallum Brisset