Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 3rd Dec 2025 09:43

Highlights of last night’s 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Photo: Action Images



ThaiBlue added 10:39 - Dec 3
What highlights.
MickMillsTash added 10:44 - Dec 3
Azon keeps up his off-target %
Goal comes from Nunez pass playing as a number 8
How many head injuries are we claiming to have per game - is this a stat that we are measuring?
