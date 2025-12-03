Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.18 - Some Words by The_Flashing_Smile

Football can be a frustrating game. And this one was so typical of Ipswich. Nearly 80% possession in the first half. By the end, 17 shots, seven on target, two one-on-ones, one rattled post. And yet we come away with nothing but Leif’s lovely whack. So here’s some words to sum it up.