Beattie Book Back on Sale Ahead of Christmas

Thursday, 4th Dec 2025 10:14

Author Rob Finch has a few copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend, on sale ahead of Christmas.

Rob has run a limited reprint of the book having received requests from Town fans.

Former Blues and England centre-half Beattie, viewed by many as the best player ever to wear the Town shirt, died in September 2018, aged 64.

To order a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for £15 including postage, email robfinch180@gmail.com and arrange to pay through Paypal.

Photo: Action Images