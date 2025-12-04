Saturday Lunchtime Kick-Off For Derby

Thursday, 4th Dec 2025 16:34

The East Anglian derby against Norwich City on Saturday 11th April at Carrow Road has moved to a 12.30pm kick-off.

There had been speculation that a Friday night match might be on the cards but always seemed unlikely, despite no trains running between Ipswich and Norwich over that weekend due to engineering work.

The Blues say the date and kick-off time have been set following discussions between the clubs, the EFL and local authorities.

Regarding the travel issues, Town say they are “assessing options of away supporters travelling to this fixture via club-managed travel”.

The Blues will be looking to record their first double over their Norfolk rivals since the 1992/93 season having won 3-1 at Portman Road in October.

Photo: Matchday Images